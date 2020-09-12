Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
VIDEO: Go Behind the Curtain With WICKED as Cast and Creatives Answer Questions, Perform, and More

Cast members performed For Good virtually, and an onstage performance of Defying Gravity was shown at the end of the interview.

Sep. 12, 2020  

The second episode of our 'Behind The Curtain' series with Sky VIP is here, and it's sure to defy gravity. Enjoy performances, Q&A and some fun Wicked facts from your favourite Witches of the West End.

Check out the full video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


