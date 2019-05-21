VIDEO: First Look at the UK Premiere of AMOUR

This is the UK professional première of Amour, a musical fantasy about daring to dream and the power of self belief, with music by multi award-winning Michel Legrand with English lyrics by Jeremy Sams (from the original French by Didier van Cauwelaert).



Amour runs at Charing Cross Theatre to Saturday 20 July.

Get a first look at the production in the trailer below!



Gary Tushaw (Tateh in Ragtime, Charing Cross Theatre; Joseph Taylor Jr in Allegro, Southwark Playhouse) will play Dusoleil and Anna O'Byrne (Laura Fairlie in The Woman In White, Charing Cross Theatre; Christine Daaé, Phantom Of The Opera and Love Never Dies, West End) will play Isabelle. Alasdair Harvey (Sunday In The Park With George, Mamma Mia! We Will Rock You, Sunset Boulevard, all West End) will play the Prosecutor, Isabelle's controlling husband.



They will be joined by Elissa Churchill (Elephant Steps, Arcola); Claire Machin (Memphis, The Pyjama Game, West End; Flowers For Mrs Harris, Chichester; Titanic, Charing Cross Theatre & UK tour); Keith Ramsay (The Cereal Cafe, The Other Palace; and a cabaret artist, Black Cat Cabaret at Crazy Coqs, Wilton's Music Hall and Spiegeltent at London Wonderground); Steven Serlin (The Wild Party, The Other Palace; Oklahoma!, Grange Park Opera; Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, West End); Alistair So (The King & I, West End; Jimmy Winter in Nice Work If You Can Get It, Upstairs At The Gatehouse); Daniel Stockton (Nicely Nicely Johnson in Guys & Dolls, Kilworth House); with understudies Laura Barnard and Jack Reitman.



Creative team: Director Hannah Chissick. Choreographer Matt Cole. Production Designer Adrian Gee. Lighting Designer Rob Halliday. Sound Designer Andrew Johnson. Musical Director Jordan Li-Smith. Producer/Casting Director Danielle Tarento.



Paris, 1950 - a shy, unassuming civil servant, Dusoleil, lives alone and works diligently in a dreary office. To pass the time, he writes letters to his mother and daydreams about the beautiful Isabelle, who is kept locked away by her controlling husband. When Dusoleil miraculously gains the ability to walk through walls, he not only begins to lead a double life, stealing from the rich and giving to the poor to right the wrongs of his war-impoverished Parisian neighbours, but also gains the self-confidence to woo Isabelle and, just for a while, live the life he has always longed for.



Adapted from a 1943 short story Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé, Amour opened on Broadway in 2002 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.





