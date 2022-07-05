VIDEO: First Listen to 'Baby Baby Baby' From BABIES the Musical

The first song and video have officially been released from the British musical 'babies'!

'Baby Baby Baby' is available today via all major streaming platforms.

Summer is over. But for Year 11 at St Mary's School, the fun is just beginning. Every student has been given a brand new simulator baby to keep alive for two weeks. Their excitement to show off their new toys is palpable. Quickly though, the school descends into chaos. As rivalries emerge and friendships are tested, the teenagers must decide: What kind of parents are they? What kind of people do they want to be?



With Book by Martha Geelan & Music and Lyrics by Jack Godfrey, 'babies' is a new comedy pop-rock musical - described as McFly meets 'Sex Education' meets 'Love Island' - about what happens when you're forced to be a child and an adult all at once.



Winner of the BYMT New Music Theatre Award 2021, 'babies' is starting its life online with future production plans to be announced.



It will be followed by 'Someone Else' (Release: 6th July). 'Without Saying Goodbye' (Release: 11th July) and 'Hot Dad' (Release: 14th July).



Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton (who was Olivier Award nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Music for his work on 'SIX').

Music Producer Sam Featherstone

Film Production by Grimshaw Mink



'babies' is produced by James Lane and Ed McGovern for Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live.