VIDEO: ExcludedUK Virtual Choir Sings 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES

Watch over 100 people sing this powerful parody!

A powerful 4 minute video of over 100 people singing a parody of 'One Day More' (from Les Miserables) has been released this week by members of ExcludedUK's Facebook community group.

The arrangement is the work of Kate Cameron and Melody Schroeder, both members of the ExcludedUK community, a non-profit organisation set up to represent the estimated 3 million people who have been excluded from any meaningful financial support from the government throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Kate, who is a music and singing teacher based in Glasgow, and Melody, an actress and scriptwriter from London, have never met in person, but have been working closely over the summer, putting together the choir, which consists of over 100 other members of the ExcludedUK community, with ages ranging from 18 to 70, some who have never sung publicly before.

Kate worked on the musical arrangement and Melody re-wrote the lyrics to 'One Day More', from the hit stage musical, Les Miserables, focusing on the themes of power, dreams and the fighting spirit of the people. The video was brought to life with the help of other ExcludedUK members, David Lawrence (Musical Director), Steve Woods (Video Editor), Tom Smith and Ross Cameron (Sound Engineers),

Kate said, "The ExcludedUK community has been a saviour to me and putting this song and video together has given me a focus and a reason to get up in the morning. It's been an amazing experience."

Melody agrees with Kate, "I was really struggling with my mental health too, and I am so grateful that I met Kate through the Facebook group and I'm so inspired by all the amazing people in the ExcludedUK choir and proud of what we have created."

It is hoped that this video and message in the song will further highlight the plight of the 3 million UK taxpayers who have been excluded from government support during the coronavirus crisis.

