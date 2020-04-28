VIDEO: Derren Brown Challenges The Showstoppers to Compose New Song in 24 Hours

Inspired by his dog, Doodle, two-time Olivier award-winning master of magic and illusion, Derren Brown is the latest star to challenge The Showstoppers to The 24 Hour Musical Theatre Song Challenge.



He wanted a song inspired by the difficulties of dealing with a heavily moulting Beagle/Bassett cross during lockdown - to be sung in the style of 'Miss Saigon' and/or 'Songs of Praise'... and be composed, recorded and with a video shot and edited in just 24 hours.



The Showstoppers have delivered the song, "Why Her?" sung by Adam Meggido with other members of The Showstoppers as a Songs of Praise Choir... and Derren is thrilled with the result!

Check it out below!



Here it is! Wow, thank you @TheShowstoppers, this is wonderful. Made my lockdown. Humbug's kicking off already she didn't get one. I'm going to watch it again 16 times. ??? https://t.co/dU4hKlpyAb pic.twitter.com/nIpLsDAj4V - Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) April 28, 2020





Derren's 24 Hour Song Challenge followed challenges by Broadway Phantom star Ramin Karimloo and his son Bradley and First Lady of the West End, Elaine Paige.



The Showstoppers team - all isolated from each other - had to write the lyrics, compose the music, learn the parts, perform to camera and edit the results all within 24 hours (12 hours really, even Showstoppers need to sleep!).



The cast rising to this challenge were Adam Meggido with Justin Brett, Ali James, Joshua Jackson. Lyrics by Adam Meggido, Additional lyrics by Andrew Pugsley, Music (in the style of 'Miss Saigon' and 'BBC Songs of Praise') by Adam Meggido and Duncan Walsh Atkins. Keys and track programming by Duncan Walsh Atkins. Video editing by Andrew Pugsley.



If you are enjoying the songs and videos, The Showstoppers have set up a JustGiving charity page for the Care Workers Fund and invite you to donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theshowstoppers24hours







