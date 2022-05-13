VIDEO: Check Out a New Trailer for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in the West End

Mischief has released a brand new trailer for the Olivier Award-winning box office hit The Play That Goes Wrong, the longest running comedy in the West End that's currently blundering through its eighth catastrophic year at the Duchess Theatre.

Watch below!

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion nearly 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.