VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Unites with West End and UK Tour Heathers in New Promo

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers The Musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang! It has returned to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week season from 21 June - 11 September 2021.

See the past and present cast of the West End and UK tour productions of Heathers come together in the video below!

In the eponymous roles of 'The Heathers' is returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) with her critically acclaimed portrayal of 'mega bitch' Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

They are joined by Lauren Ward (Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney) and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).