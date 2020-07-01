VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Members Perform and Answer Questions as Part of Virtual WEST END LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The West End cast of Come From Away took part in the second Virtual West End LIVE video.

In the video, the cast gives the low-down in a Q&A, an exclusive lockdown performance and more!

Check out the video below!

This joyous musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The new cast of Come From Away in the West End includes Tarinn Callender (Bob and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others) Kate Graham (Diane and others), and Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), with Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

