VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at INTERMISSIONS With Alice Fearn and Kirk Jameson
Intermissions in a live online interactive experience hosted by Alice Fearn, feat. a line-up of West End stars (running every Friday evening for four weeks from July 17th).
Get a behind the scenes look at the series, featuring Alice Fearn and director Kirk Jameson, in the video below!
The first guests will be Les Misérables' Shan Ako and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty, with more guests to be announced soon.
£1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a different charity organisation every episode starting with Acting For Others.
For more information visit: www.intermissionslive.com
