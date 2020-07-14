Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at INTERMISSIONS With Alice Fearn and Kirk Jameson

Intermissions in a live online interactive experience hosted by Alice Fearn, feat. a line-up of West End stars (running every Friday evening for four weeks from July 17th).

Get a behind the scenes look at the series, featuring Alice Fearn and director Kirk Jameson, in the video below!

The first guests will be Les Misérables' ​Shan Ako​ and Dear Evan Hansen's ​Sam Tutty, with more guests to be announced soon.

£1 from each ticket sold will be donated to a different charity organisation every episode starting with ​Acting For Others.​

For more information visit: ​www.intermissionslive.com

