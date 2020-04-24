Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL Cast Virtually Performs 'Out Of The Frying Pan'

The cast and members of the creative team of the West End's Bat out of Hell have come together to create a cover of Out Of The Frying Pan, bringing music to us all while we remain at home.

Check out the video below!

The streets are heating up as young, rebellious leader Strat falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the most powerful man in post-apocalyptic Obsidian.

Winner of Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 and nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage awards in 2018, Jim Steinman's smash-hit musical Bat Out of Hell returned to London at the Dominion Theatre.

Video edit:

Sam Pope and Jakob Reinhardt

