UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH Announces London Run and UK Tour

The show will run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 8 December 2023 - 17 February 2024

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH Announces London Run and UK Tour

Critically acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is set to return this December following its highly successful 2022 UK tour. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the production will splash into Southwark Playhouse Elephant for 10 weeks this winter before swimming across the UK through to summer 2024.

Tickets are now on sale for most venues with more to be announced soon. With a new script and production, the latest version of this hit show is bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She’s loud. She’s clever. She’s a ruthless businesswoman, and oh boy, is she sexy. Sexy, and unapologetically plus-sized. She’s not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us poor unfortunate souls: love the skin you’re in, value your voice over your body, and don’t be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment… Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula’s backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much loved characters as you’ve never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home. Gather up your merfriends; it’s going to be one hell of a beach party.

The smash-hit show was written by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award-winning composer and musicals-writer Tim Gilvin. Robyn, who will also be directing Unfortunate, is a Leeds-born director, writer and performer who specialises in comedy with a passion for creating exciting roles for women. Her work has won and been nominated for several awards. She is currently the assistant/resident director on 2:22 - A Ghost Story at the Lyric theatre in the West End and is developing her first TV series with Mercury Studios (Universal Music Group). Daniel is an award-winning comedian and writer from London. On screen, he has performed on BBC One, BBC Three and Comedy Central UK, whilst his comedy sketch videos have earned him a huge online following and tens of millions of views. On stage, Daniel has provided tour support for Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones, Judi Love and Sofie Hagen. Tim’s previous musicals include Stay Awake, Jake (The Other Palace 2014, Vault 2016, Southwark Playhouse 2020) and Help! We Are Still Alive (Seven Dials Playhouse, 2022). He also has other shows in development with various companies including Royal and Derngate and Perfect Pitch.

The creative team includes set, costume and puppet designer Abby Clarke (nominated for the Linbury Prize 2019, Stage Debut Awards 2019), choreographer Melody Sinclair (Associate Choreographer Six) and musical director Arlene McNaught (Six, Assistant MD for We Will Rock You). Flying and effects will be done by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions (Newsies, Ocean at the End of the Lane). Casting is by Sarah Leung CDG (Allegiance, To Wong Foo the Musical).

LISTINGS

Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Friday 8th December 2023 - Saturday 17th February 2024

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday: 19.45

Thursday & Saturday: 14.30 & 19.45

Friday: 17.00 & 20.30

Matinee and early evening shows alternate each week, please check the website for the full schedule.

https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

The Lowry, Manchester

Thursday 22nd February - Saturday 2nd March 2024

https://thelowry.com

Liverpool Playhouse

Tuesday 5th March - Saturday 9th March 2024

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/playhouse

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen – on sale soon

Tuesday 12th March - Saturday 16th March 2024

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Tuesday 19th March - Saturday 23rd March 2024

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/default.asp

Birmingham Hippodrome

Thursday 11th April - Saturday 13th April 2024

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com

New Theatre, Peterborough

Tuesday 16th April - Saturday 20th April 2024

https://www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Tuesday 30th April - Saturday 4th May 2024

https://www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

New Theatre, Cardiff

Tuesday 7th May - Saturday 11th May 2024

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/default.asp

Palace Theatre, Southend

Tuesday 28th May - Saturday 1st June 2024

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp

Churchill Theatre, Bromley – on sale soon

Tuesday 18th June - Saturday 22nd June 2024

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/default.asp

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Monday 24th June - Saturday 29th June 2024

https://trch.co.uk

More dates and casting to be announced soon.

Tickets from £16

Running time: To be confirmed

Age Guidance: 16+ contains strong language, partial nudity, scenes of a sexual nature and flashing lights.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Find out who is starring in the tour here!

2
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

Dan Looney has been dismissed from DLAP Group – the production company he co-founded with immediate effect, according to The Stage.

3
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates Photo
SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates

The producers of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced casting and an extended 12-months of the UK and Ireland tour, returning this Autumn from Friday 8 September at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Full tour schedule listed here.

4
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Alan Ayckbourn Will Lead the Cast of His Play TRUTH WILL OUT at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Globally renowned playwright Alan Ayckbourn will make a rare outing as an actor at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in September.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket PricesDavid Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
Full Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLERFull Casting Announced for Premiere of SHOOTING HEDDA GABLER
Full Company Announced for THE INQUIRY at Chichester Festival TheatreFull Company Announced for THE INQUIRY at Chichester Festival Theatre
Opera Holland Park Announces 2024 SeasonOpera Holland Park Announces 2024 Season

Videos

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You