UK Premiere of THEATRE FOR ONE Comes to the Barbican

This March, as part of the Barbican's Scene Change season, a series of transformative performances and gatherings in unexpected places, the Barbican is host to the UK premiere of Landmark Productions / Octopus Theatricals one-of-a-kind production, Theatre for One.

Part confessional, part peep-show booth, Theatre for One is a free, five-minute performance that showcases the best of Irish writing, performed by one actor for one audience member.

Six short plays are performed in rotation as part of this unique theatrical experience, each written specifically for this project, with writing by some of Ireland's most celebrated writers and rising stars: Enda Walsh, Marina Carr, Mark O'Rowe, Joy Nesbitt, Louise O'Neill and Katie Holly. Audiences are invited to join a queue and wait in line for their surprise, one-on-one performance in a specially constructed booth.

Breaking the boundaries between performer and audience member, the experience transforms the Barbican Level G Hub Space in the foyer into an open-to-all theatre, where audience members are encouraged to join the queue and wait their turn to partake in this intimate encounter. Performances take place in the booth from 12pm–3:30pm and 5pm–8:30pm every day between Thursday 12 and Sunday 22 March 2026, excluding Monday 16 March. Accessible performances are on Sunday 22 March when all slots will be wheelchair accessible, and wheelchair users will be given priority on this date.

Theatre for One, conceived by Artistic Director Christine Jones and designed in collaboration with LOT-EK Architects, was first performed in 2003 and has been staged in public spaces across the world including Ireland, Canada and United States.

Landmark Productions has championed the work of Irish creatives at home and internationally for over 20 years, and is partnering with Octopus Theatricals to bring Theatre for One to international audiences.

Artistic director of Theatre for One, Christine Jones, said: ‘Theatre for One is made by many. I am thrilled to add to this 'many' everyone at the Barbican making this residency possible and look forward to encountering this new audience, one member at a time.'

Toni Racklin, Head of Theatre & Dance at the Barbican, said: ‘What a joy it is for us to present the UK premiere of Theatre for One, an incredibly special, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that celebrates the best in Irish writing. As part of our Scene Change season, we are programming in and around the Barbican Centre and welcoming as many people as possible to experience theatre in a new light. Thank you to Culture Ireland for supporting this wonderful production.'

Producer Anne Clarke (Landmark) said: ‘From the plaza outside the Opera House in Cork, to the foyer of the Barbican - we're thrilled that, with the help of Culture Ireland, these six short plays by six brilliant Irish writers will be seen in the heart of the City of London.'

Producer Mara Isaacs (Octopus Theatricals) said: ‘We're thrilled to present the UK Premiere of Theatre for One at the Barbican, a serendipitous meeting of an iconic venue with this singular theatrical encounter. It's a thrilling multi-national collaboration between our incredible Irish artists, Artistic Director Christine Jones, Landmark, the Barbican and Octopus.