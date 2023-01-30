Two Performances Of Lea Tirabasso's STARVING DINGOES Announced In London And Brighton This March

This March sees opportunities to catch choreographer Léa Tirabasso's extraordinary 2021 work Starving Dingoes in London and Brighton. Strange, joyous and brutal, it is a ferocious rite of a performance which questions what human beings will do to belong and to survive.

Tirabasso unleashes her five dancers into an empty world of falling sand. The dancers work as a pack, desperately hanging on to the group, hyper-alert, sometimes splitting away, only to be drawn back in. They are ultra-animalistic - but also like living cells. How do they react to a dysfunctional element in the group? Do they repair it or sacrifice it for the greater good?



Tirabasso has created powerfully-conceptual choreography which is vividly alive, sometimes funny, always political. Her collaborators include animal transformation coach Gabrielle Moleta, clowning coach Peta Lily and philosophy adviser Thomas Stern.



She also consulted with cancer specialists Simone Niclou and Aleksandra Gentry-Maharaj on the processes of cell death, something she understandably became fascinated by after her own diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2016 (which led to her 2019 work The ephemeral life of an octopus).



An atmospheric electronic score by Johanna Bramli and Ed Chivers is intercut with sparkling operatic arias from Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata and snatches of chanting from the dancers themselves.



The dancers are Catarina Barbosa, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Alistair Goldsmith, Laura Lorenzi and Laura Patay.



Léa Tirabasso

Starving Dingoes



Running time: 52 minutes



Saturday 4 March at 7.30pm

The Place

17 Duke's Road, London WC1H 9PY

Box office: 020 7121 1100

Tickets: £18 (£14 concessions)

https://theplace.org.uk/events/spring-2023-lea-tirabasso-starving-dingoes



Thursday 9 March at 8pm

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Undisciplined Festival

University of Sussex, Gardner Centre Road, Brighton BN1 9RA

Box office: 01273 678822

Tickets: Pay what you can

https://www.attenboroughcentre.com/events/4600/starving-dingoes-l%c3%a9a-tirabasso-part-of-south-east-dance-undisciplined-festival