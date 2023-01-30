Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Two Performances Of Lea Tirabasso's STARVING DINGOES Announced In London And Brighton This March

Strange, joyous and brutal, it is a ferocious rite of a performance which questions what human beings will do to belong and to survive.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Two Performances Of Lea Tirabasso's STARVING DINGOES Announced In London And Brighton This March

This March sees opportunities to catch choreographer Léa Tirabasso's extraordinary 2021 work Starving Dingoes in London and Brighton. Strange, joyous and brutal, it is a ferocious rite of a performance which questions what human beings will do to belong and to survive.

Tirabasso unleashes her five dancers into an empty world of falling sand. The dancers work as a pack, desperately hanging on to the group, hyper-alert, sometimes splitting away, only to be drawn back in. They are ultra-animalistic - but also like living cells. How do they react to a dysfunctional element in the group? Do they repair it or sacrifice it for the greater good?

Tirabasso has created powerfully-conceptual choreography which is vividly alive, sometimes funny, always political. Her collaborators include animal transformation coach Gabrielle Moleta, clowning coach Peta Lily and philosophy adviser Thomas Stern.

She also consulted with cancer specialists Simone Niclou and Aleksandra Gentry-Maharaj on the processes of cell death, something she understandably became fascinated by after her own diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2016 (which led to her 2019 work The ephemeral life of an octopus).

An atmospheric electronic score by Johanna Bramli and Ed Chivers is intercut with sparkling operatic arias from Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata and snatches of chanting from the dancers themselves.

The dancers are Catarina Barbosa, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Alistair Goldsmith, Laura Lorenzi and Laura Patay.


Léa Tirabasso
Starving Dingoes


Running time: 52 minutes

Saturday 4 March at 7.30pm
The Place
17 Duke's Road, London WC1H 9PY
Box office: 020 7121 1100
Tickets: £18 (£14 concessions)
https://theplace.org.uk/events/spring-2023-lea-tirabasso-starving-dingoes

Thursday 9 March at 8pm
Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Undisciplined Festival
University of Sussex, Gardner Centre Road, Brighton BN1 9RA
Box office: 01273 678822
Tickets: Pay what you can
https://www.attenboroughcentre.com/events/4600/starving-dingoes-l%c3%a9a-tirabasso-part-of-south-east-dance-undisciplined-festival



HER GREEN HELL Comes to VAULT Festival in February Photo
HER GREEN HELL Comes to VAULT Festival in February
TheatreGoose's thrilling debut show, Her Green Hell, follows the incredible double survival story of Juliane Koepcke.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO
All new  rehearsal photos have been released for Ian Hallard’s new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London’s Park Theatre.
Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! Photo
Mercury Theatre Announces Full Cast For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY!
Mercury Theatre has announced the full cast for their upcoming production They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, Deborah McAndrews' adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Sottopaga? Non si paga!. Mercury Theatre Creative Director Ryan McBryde directs Joseph Alessi (Jack), Olatunji Ayofe (Lewis), Laura Doddington (Anthea), Tesni Kujore (Maggie) and Marc Pickering (Constable/ Sergeant/Undertaker/Pops).
PERSON SPEC Comes to Alphabetti Theatre Photo
PERSON SPEC Comes to Alphabetti Theatre
Disguised as a corporate recruitment event, Person Spec is a participatory performance piece that  invites audience members to be an active and essential part of a looming first job interview.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: WICKED Teams Up With National Literacy Trust for School Competition 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change'Video: WICKED Teams Up With National Literacy Trust for School Competition 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change'
January 30, 2023

Watch Mark Curry, curently starring as The Wizard in Wicked, introduce 'Wicked Writers: Be the Change', a new school competition.
Full Cast Announced For BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garrick TheatreFull Cast Announced For BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garrick Theatre
January 30, 2023

The full cast has been announced for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre reuniting stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair alongside the Olivier Award winning Georgie Maguire reprising his role as 'Buck Barrow' and West End star Jodie Steele as Blanche Barrow, with Olivier Award nominated Cleve September returning as 'Ted' and Dom Hartley-Harris as Preacher.
UK Stage Directors Release Census 2023, Conducted By SDUKUK Stage Directors Release Census 2023, Conducted By SDUK
January 28, 2023

Stage Directors UK (SDUK) has released the findings of the 2023 Stage Directors Census. Over 500 UK based stage directors participated in the survey, representing all levels of the profession.
Walk And Talk Movement Launches In Wandsworth This MarchWalk And Talk Movement Launches In Wandsworth This March
January 27, 2023

After walking and talking with thousands of local people across South West London, and helping many people become happier and healthier together, The Walk and Talk Movement is coming to the borough of Wandsworth.
THE UNIMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY Begins Performances at the Union Theatre TonightTHE UNIMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY Begins Performances at the Union Theatre Tonight
January 27, 2023

Arran Bell’s The Unimportance of Being Gay will run 27 January 2023 - 5 February 2023 at
share