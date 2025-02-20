Tuppence Middleton to Join The Cast of THE YEARS at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tuppence Middleton (The Motive and The Cue, Mank, Downton Abbey) will be joining the cast in Eline Arbo’s adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel The Years. She takes over the role from Romola Garai whose last scheduled performance, as planned, will be Saturday 8 March. Tuppence Middleton’s first performance will be Monday 10 March.



Having previously run to critical acclaim at both the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and at the Almeida Theatre, The Years is continuing to captivate audiences at The Harold Pinter Theatre and will run until 19 April 2025.



Tuppence Middleton said, “It is such a special opportunity to join this incredible company and to tell the story of ‘The Years.’ The book is very close to my heart and Eline’s sensitive and bold adaptation brings Annie’s universal journey through life to live audiences in the most visceral and moving way. To be a part of this production exploring growth, love, grief, sexuality, history, politics, and time - is a dream come true for any actor.”



Deborah Findlay, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra and Harmony Rose-Bremner continue their “extraordinary performances” (Observer) playing one woman in this mesmerizing, personal and political story, set against the backdrop of our rapidly changing world.

She strikes a pose and the camera shutter clicks: a child playing in the debris of the Second World War. Click. A student discovering parties and men’s bodies. Click. An activist fighting for the right to choose. Click. A wife picking out a velvet sofa. Click. A mother taking her eldest to judo. Click. A lover seducing a younger man. Click. A grandmother presenting her granddaughter to the camera. Click.



The original production and adaptation of The Years was first produced as De Jaren by Het Nationale Theater in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2022.



The creative team includes; Music Supervisor and Sound Designer: Thijs van Vuure; Set Designer: Juul Dekker; Costume Designer: Rebekka Wörmann; Lighting Designer: Varja Klosse; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Associate Director: Yasmin Hafesji.

Comments