Trevor Ashley Stars as Liza Minnelli in One-Night Show at Garrick Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trevor Ashley has announced a special one night only performance of A Million Years of Minnelli at the Garrick Theatre on Sunday 3 May to celebrate the iconic Liza Minnelli turning 80 years old. Ashley will once again step into the shoes of Minnelli for an evening filled with glitz and glam paying tribute through sensational songs and fabulous stories. Backed by a live seven-piece band, the evening will also include special guests Jac Yarrow and Christina Bianco.

Trevor Ashley said, “I've been paying tribute to the legend that is Liza for over fifteen years. Her inspiration to me as an artist is second to none, and this year she releases her autobiography and reflects on her incredible career. I thought it only fitting that we celebrate the songs, the sequins and the sensation as only I can! It will be a night to remember.”

Liza Minnelli turns 80 — and Trevor Ashley is throwing the most fabulous birthday party imaginable at the Garrick Theatre.

In this one-off West End celebration, Trevor pays riotous tribute to the legend, the legacy, and the lashes of the ultimate showbiz survivor. Expect iconic songs, wicked stories, glamorous chaos, and heartfelt celebration in equal measure.

Backed by a live seven-piece band, and joined by special guests Jac Yarrow and Christina Bianco, this is an unmissable night of powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp comedy, and pure Minnelli magic.

Ashley has previously incarnated Liza Minelli at the Vaudeville Theatre in Liza (on an E), both the Lyric Theatre and the London Wonderground in Liza's Back! (is broken), and last year to great acclaim in TYPSY! at the Menier Chocolate Factory. He is thrilled to be doing this one-off concert on the set of The Producers, in which he currently stars at the Garrick Theatre.

Trevor Ashley is an actor, writer, director and international cabaret performer. Ashley is currently playing Roger de Bris in the West End production of The Producers. His cabaret performances include Fat Swan, I'm Every Woman, Diamonds are for Trevor, The Bodybag, Liza's Back!, The Lyin' Queen, Moulin Scrooge, Twins and Liza Typsy. His Australian theatre work includes Les Misérables, Hairspray, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His television work includes RFDS – Royal Flying Doctor Service, Les Norton and Significant Others; and for film, Seriously Red and Holding the Man. He was also the runner-up on Queen of the Universe.