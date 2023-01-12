Tony Timberlake & Thomas Dennis to Star in WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour
The tour will visit Poole, Mold, Salford, Exeter, Dundee, Windsor, Bromley, Leicester, Oxford and close at Devonshire Park Theatre.
The cast has been announced for the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls. Written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, When Darkness Falls, will open at London's Richmond Theatre on Wednesday 9th February 2023.
When Darkness Falls will continue a UK tour, visiting Poole, Mold, Salford, Exeter, Dundee, Windsor, Bromley, Leicester, Oxford and closing at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 29th April 2023.
West End star Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis will co-star in the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls.
Tony Timberlake will play the role of John Blondel. Timberlake has recently appeared UK tour of Maggie May and in the world-famous The Mousetrap. Previous West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python's Spamalot and Les Misérables.
Tony Timberlake said "I'm delighted to be embarking on this tour of When Darkness Falls. Theatres have had it tough recently but are a vital part of our lives and I hope we entertain, thrill and maybe even scare our audiences with this production."
Thomas Dennis will play the role of The Speaker. Dennis has recently appeared in Max Webster's Henry V at The Donmar Warehouse. Prior to that, he played the roles of Albert in the UK Tour War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
Thomas Dennis said "It's funny being an actor, my imagination is too vivid to watch scary plays and films...I can't sleep for weeks... however, give me the chance to play in one and you'll find me bouncing off the walls. This play is full of challenges. I just can't wait to start merging folklore, history and trauma together to create my own version of 'The Speaker"
Inspired by true events, James Milton and Paul Morrissey's powerful
On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher
, to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island's incredible folklore and paranormal history.
As the young expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth. Our own stories. And our own ghosts that haunt us. Ghosts that bring the past, present and future together in unexpected ways.
Are you brave enough to face your fears? When Darkness Falls, the haunting hair-raising tale, is on sale now.
Paul Morrissey, Christopher Wheeler and Molly Morris in association with Dawn Smalberg, Bev Ragovoy, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Max Needle and Glynis Henderson Productions present WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, A Ghost Story by James Milton and Paul Morrissey.
Wednesday 9th - Saturday 11th February
RICHMOND THEATRE, Richmond
Thursday 16th - Saturday 18th February
LIGHTHOUSE, Poole
Thursday 23rd - Saturday 25th February
THEATR CLYWD, Mold
Monday 27th February - Saturday 4th March
LOWRY, Salford
Tuesday 7th - Saturday 11th March
NORTHCOTT, Exeter
Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th March
DUNDEE REP, Dundee
Tuesday 4th - Saturday 8th April
CHURCHILL THEATRE, Bromley
Wednesday 12th - Saturday 15th April
CURVE, Leicester
Tuesday 18th - Saturday 22nd April
PLAYHOUSE, Oxford
Wednesday 26th - Saturday 29th April
DEVONSHIRE PARK, Eastbourne