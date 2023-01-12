Tony Timberlake & Thomas Dennis to Star in WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour

The cast has been announced for the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls. Written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, When Darkness Falls, will open at London's Richmond Theatre on Wednesday 9th February 2023.

When Darkness Falls will continue a UK tour, visiting Poole, Mold, Salford, Exeter, Dundee, Windsor, Bromley, Leicester, Oxford and closing at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 29th April 2023.

West End star Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis will co-star in the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls.

Tony Timberlake will play the role of John Blondel. Timberlake has recently appeared UK tour of Maggie May and in the world-famous The Mousetrap. Previous West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python's Spamalot and Les Misérables.

Tony Timberlake said "I'm delighted to be embarking on this tour of When Darkness Falls. Theatres have had it tough recently but are a vital part of our lives and I hope we entertain, thrill and maybe even scare our audiences with this production."

Thomas Dennis will play the role of The Speaker. Dennis has recently appeared in Max Webster's Henry V at The Donmar Warehouse. Prior to that, he played the roles of Albert in the UK Tour War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Thomas Dennis said "It's funny being an actor, my imagination is too vivid to watch scary plays and films...I can't sleep for weeks... however, give me the chance to play in one and you'll find me bouncing off the walls. This play is full of challenges. I just can't wait to start merging folklore, history and trauma together to create my own version of 'The Speaker"

Inspired by true events, James Milton and Paul Morrissey's powerful production takes us into dark pasts, reveals disturbing truths, and asks the question: what exactly are ghosts?

On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher , to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island's incredible folklore and paranormal history.

As the young expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth. Our own stories. And our own ghosts that haunt us. Ghosts that bring the past, present and future together in unexpected ways.

Are you brave enough to face your fears? When Darkness Falls, the haunting hair-raising tale, is on sale now.

Paul Morrissey, Christopher Wheeler and Molly Morris in association with Dawn Smalberg, Bev Ragovoy, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Max Needle and Glynis Henderson Productions present WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, A Ghost Story by James Milton and Paul Morrissey.

Wednesday 9th - Saturday 11th February

RICHMOND THEATRE, Richmond

Thursday 16th - Saturday 18th February

LIGHTHOUSE, Poole

Thursday 23rd - Saturday 25th February

THEATR CLYWD, Mold

Monday 27th February - Saturday 4th March

LOWRY, Salford

Tuesday 7th - Saturday 11th March

NORTHCOTT, Exeter

Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th March

DUNDEE REP, Dundee

Tuesday 4th - Saturday 8th April

CHURCHILL THEATRE, Bromley

Wednesday 12th - Saturday 15th April

CURVE, Leicester

Tuesday 18th - Saturday 22nd April

PLAYHOUSE, Oxford

Wednesday 26th - Saturday 29th April

DEVONSHIRE PARK, Eastbourne