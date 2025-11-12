Tony Craze Award-Winning Play SLIPPERY Sets World Premiere In London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Slippery, a new play by Louis Emmitt-Stern, will open at Clapham’s Omnibus Theatre, directed by Off-West End Award winner Matthew Iliffe. The production will run from 17 March to 11 April 2026, with a press night on Thursday 19 March at 7:30pm.

Winner of Soho Theatre’s Tony Craze Award, Slippery is described as a play about ghosts, sex, and spaghetti. Set at 2:00 AM in a London flat, the story follows Jude and Kyle as they return from A&E after a slip, confronting old wounds from a breakup a decade earlier as their reunion takes a more dangerous turn.

Slippery features set and costume design by Stage Debut Award winner Hannah Schmidt and lighting design by Off-West End Award winner Ryan Joseph Stafford. Casting is by Nadine Rennie CDG, with intimacy direction by Jess Tucker Boyd and dramaturgy by Gillian Greer. Cast will be announced.

Louis Emmitt-Stern’s previous work includes I Fcked You in My Spaceship*, which premiered at London’s VAULT Festival, won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, and later transferred to Soho Theatre. Matthew Iliffe’s directing credits include the world premieres of SKYE: A Thriller by Ellie Keel, Foam by Harry McDonald, and Bacon by Sophie Swithinbank, the latter earning him Best Director at the 2023 Off West End Awards.

TICKETING & SCHEDULE

Performances will run 17 March to 11 April 2026, with shows at 7:30pm Monday–Saturday, a 2:30pm Saturday matinee, and a 4:00pm Sunday matinee.

Press night is Thursday 19 March at 7:30pm.

Venue: Omnibus Theatre, London.

Produced by Lucy Jessica for Salt Lick Productions.