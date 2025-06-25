Tom Glynn-Carney and Hayley Squires Will Star in ALL MY SONS, Limited Season Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Glynn-Carney will play George Deever and Hayley Squires will play Ann Deever in Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS, directed by Ivo Van Hove. Also joining the cast will be Aliyah Odoffin as Lydia Lubey, Richard Hansell as Dr Jim Bayliss and Zach Wyatt as Frank Lubey.

They join the previously announced Bryan Cranston as Joe Keller, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller.

It was also announced today that the limited season will extend by four weeks and now play at Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, in London's West End from Friday 14 November 2025 to Saturday 7 March 2026.

Tom Glynn-Carney made his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. He most recently starred as King Aegon II Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon. His other TV credits include The Jetty, SAS: Rogue Heroes and Mayflies, all for the BBC. On stage, Tom most recently appeared in the West End revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York's Theatre. He notably starred as Shane Corcoran in The Ferryman both in the West End and on Broadway earning the Evening Standard Theatre Emerging Talent Award as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. His film credits also include The King, Rialto and Tolkien.

Hayley Squires earned international recognition with her BAFTA-nominated performance in Ken Loach's Palme d'Or winning I, Daniel Blake. Her other film credits include Ben Wheatley's Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, Peter Strickland's In Fabric and Will Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. On television, Hayley's acclaimed performance as Jolene Dollar in Channel 4's Adult Material earned her a BAFTA nomination and an International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Other recent television credits include David Hare's mini-series Collateral for the BBC, Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams for Channel 4 and Apple's The Essex Serpent. Hayley recently starred as the lead role in Death of England: Closing Time at the National Theatre. Other stage credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Young Vic and Jamie Lloyd's The Collection/The Lover at the Harold Pinter Theatre. She was recently seen in Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid, Luna Carmoon's Hoard for BBC Films and Steve McQueen's Blitz. Hayley recently completed filming on season 2 of The Night Manager for the BBC and Amazon and is currently filming Legends for Netflix.

Aliyah Odoffin's first role after graduating was Amara in Working Title's television series, Everything I Know About Love, for which she received a nomination for Best Breakthrough Talent at the Edinburgh TV Awards. Her theatre debut was in Clybourne Park at the Park Theatre, followed by Sleepova at The Bush theatre, with the production winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre. She most recently completed filming two series of A Thousand Blows for Disney+

Richard Hansell's recent theatre credits include The 47th at the Old Vic theatre. His West End theatre credits include the Young Vic's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Madness of King George III, both at the Apollo Theatre, Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, School For Scandal and Hamlet, all at the New Ambassadors Theatre and A View From the Bridge at both the Wyndham's Theatre and on Broadway. His other theatre credits include Lazarus at the King's Cross Theatre, As You Like It and The Tempest for The Bridge Project at the Old Vic and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Troilus and Cressida for Shakespeare's Globe and A Patriot For Me and Two Gentlemen Of Verona for the Royal Shakespeare Company. His television credits include Anne, Traces, And Then There Were None, Downton Abbey, Spooks, The Royal, Miracle Landing On The Hudson, E=MC2, and his film credits include Stella, The Secret Garden, Shine, The Wolfman, and Hamlet.

Zach Wyatt's theatre credits include Pericles for the Royal Shakespeare Company, A Little Life in the West End, Bartholomew Fair and The Merry Wives of Windsor at The Globe, Wild East at the Young Vic and I And You at Hampstead Theatre. Film credits include Timestalker, and Blithe Spirit. His television credits include Karen Pirie Series 1 and 2 for ITV, The Witcher : Blood Origin for Netflix and Urban Myths: Hendrix and Handel for Sky.

ALL MY SONS reunites Bryan Cranston with director Ivo Van Hove following their critically acclaimed production of Network which premiered at the National Theatre in 2017 before transferring to Broadway. For his performance as Howard Beale in the show, Bryan won both the Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor.

ALL MY SONS marks the third Arthur Miller play for Ivo Van Hove, having previously directed A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker at the Young Vic, in the West End in 2014 and on Broadway in 2015 and The Crucible with Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo and Saoirse Ronan on Broadway in 2016.

Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is his first and most abiding hit play. Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals, and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe's true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play.

Bryan Cranston is an Academy Award nominee, and an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Tony, and Olivier Award winner. He made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way, in which he won a Tony Award, and went onto star in Ivo Van Hove's Network at the National Theatre and on Broadway – winning the Olivier and Tony Award. He is well known for his portrayal of Walter White on Breaking Bad, from Showtime's hit drama series, Your Honor, which he also executive produced, and for his role in Trumbo, which garnered him an Academy Award and BAFTA nomination. He can currently be seen in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's comedy, The Studio, on Apple TV+; and will be re-teaming with Wes Anderson in The Phoenician Scheme; and starring in Everything's Going To Be Great opposite Allison Janney. He will soon begin production on the Malcolm in the Middle revival for Disney+, and the upcoming dark comedy feature Chili Finger opposite John Goodman and Judy Greer.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste most recently starred as Pansy in Mike Leigh's critically acclaimed film Hard Truths for which she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and swept the Best Actress trifecta at the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and National Society of Film Critics. She received international acclaim for her role in Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies receiving nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards. She is also known for her role as Vivian Johnson in the TV series Without a Trace and has starred in multiple TV dramas including Blind Spot, Homecoming and The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. On stage she has appeared in The Amen Corner at the National Theatre.

Paapa Essiedu is an acclaimed British actor with a career spanning television, film, and theatre, garnering many nominations throughout his career including a Primetime Emmy nomination and BAFTA TV nomination for his breakout performance in Michaela Coel's era defining show, I May Destroy You. Essiedu also earned a Best Actor BAFTA TV nomination for his work in Joe Barton's time loop thriller series, The Lazarus Project in which he starred for two seasons. Essiedu's upcoming work includes Babies, a six-part drama series for the BBC opposite Siobhán Cullen, written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski. Paapa is celebrated for his theatre work; his most recent performance in Death of England: Delroy, the second play in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' state-of-the-nation trilogy, earned him an Olivier nomination for Best Actor. Prior to this, Paapa starred in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed production of Lucy Prebble's play, The Effect at the National Theatre in 2023, starring opposite Taylor Russell. The Effect transferred to The Shed, New York. Other theatre work includes, A Number directed by Lyndsey Turner, starring opposite Lennie James, and Simon Godwin's lauded production of Hamlet at the RSC. Further screen credits include season 6 of the cult anthology series, Black Mirror, in Demon 79 (Netflix); The Capture (BBC1/NBC Universal); Alex Garland's Men (A24); Gangs of London (Sky).

