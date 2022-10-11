Told By An Idiot's CHARLIE AND STAN Returns in 2023

Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed production about comedy legends Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel is to return in 2023. Bringing to the stage the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was, Charlie and Stan is a homage to two comedy legends, looking at the two year period they spent touring together before either became famous. Playing fast and loose with the facts and with an original piano score composed by Mercury Award Nominee Zoe Rahman played live each night, Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel is no nostalgic bio-drama, but a celebration of two men who changed the world of comedy forever. Kicking off the much-loved company's 30th anniversary birthday celebrations, the tour will open as part of the 47th instalment of London International Mime Festival (LIMF) with a two and a half week London run before embarking on a national Spring tour.

In 1910 the unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail for New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe. On this journey, Charlie and Stan shared a cabin and then spent two years together touring North America, with Stan as Charlie's understudy. Stan returned home, later finding success with his soulmate Oliver Hardy. Charlie developed his Little Tramp character and within five years became one of the most famous figures in the world. In Charlie Chaplin's highly detailed autobiography Stan Laurel is never mentioned. Stan talked about Charlie all his life. Charlie and Stan premiered at Theatre Royal Plymouth in 2019, originally produced by Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Plymouth with Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Unity Theatre, Liverpool and co-commissioned by London International Mime Festival.

Told by an Idiot co-founder and artistic director Paul Hunter said, "Charlie and Stan kicks off our 30th anniversary celebrations, which will see the Idiots take our homage to Chaplin and Laurel out on the road again and we will also be co-producing with the hugely inventive New Vic Theatre for a show in April 2023. There will of course, in true Idiot style, be an eclectic range of spontaneous and anarchic happenings throughout the year as we continue for our audiences to leave the theatre with a smile on their face and remember that Told by an Idiot put it there".

Told by an Idiot have been creating the unexpected since 1993, exploring the human condition through theatre that is 'bigger than life'. They are fascinated by the space between laughter and pain, and constantly experiment with what theatre can be and who gets to make it. Their work stimulates, challenges and entertains people across the world and they remain committed to making theatre for anyone who breathes. Previous TBAI productions include Would You Bet Against Us, Get Happy, I Am Thomas, My Perfecct Mind, You Can't Take It With You and The Firework Maker's Daughter. They have previously collaborated with the likes of Lyric Hammersmith, the Barbican and the Royal Exchange, Manchester.

Tour Dates

18 Jan - 4 Feb Wilton's Music Hall

1 Graces Alley, London, E1 8JB

7.30pm, Thurs & Sat matinees 2.30pm | £29 - £14.50 (£26.50 - £12 concs)

www.wiltons.org.uk | 020 7702 2789

7 - 11 Feb Mercury Theatre

Colchester, CO1 1PT

7.30pm (2.30pm matinee, Thurs & Sat) | £30 - £15

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk | 01206 573948

14 - 18 Feb York Theatre Royal

St. Leonards Place, York YO1 7HD

7:30pm (2pm matinee Thurs, 2:30pm matinee Sat) | £28 - £15

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk | 01904 623568

21 - 23 Feb MAST Mayflower Studios

Above Bar Street, Southampton, SO14 7DU

7pm (2.30pm matinee, Wed & Sat) | £29.50 - £19.50

www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk | 02380 711833

28 Feb - 4 March Derby Theatre

15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF

7:30pm (2.30pm matinee, Wed & Sat) | £20

www.derbytheatre.co.uk | 01332 593939