Todrick Hall Joins the Cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL in London as 'Donkey'

Singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall will join the London cast of Shrek the Musical, which will run at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for six weeks only from 19 July – 31 August 2024, hot off the heels of a major UK Tour.

Best known for his time judging RuPaul’s Drag Race, as singer-songwriter and as a media personality with over 900 million views on YouTube, Todrick Hall is set to paint London green playing everyone’s favourite Donkey in this bright and beautiful hit musical, based on the original Oscar winning story, live on stage.

No stranger to the stage, Todrick made his Broadway debut in The Colour Purple and went on to join the original Broadway cast of Memphis. He has also starred as Lola in Kinky Boots, Ogie in Waitress; and played Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End. He recently played Nurse in Wild About You and has originated the role of Sean in Burlesque in the UK, for which he also contributed multiple songs. He has worked with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande as well as written, co-produced and released 17 studio albums and appeared on over a dozen television shows which include The Masked Singer, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dear White People, and The Greatest Dancer.

Todrick joins the previously announced Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) and Cherece Richards (Dragon).

The fairytale world of Shrek has been reimagined by a new creative team and features all the classic characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, accompanied by the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The creative team includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Garrick Theatre, UK Tour; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie and Clyde, Garrick Theatre, UK Tour; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknell (lighting), Ben Harrison (sound) and Nina Dunn (projection design).

This award-winning musical brings to life the world of Shrek live on stage in an unforgettable production to melt hearts of all ages. Dreamwork’s spectacular musical is based on their much-loved Oscar winning animated film.

See the original story live on stage and join Shrek and Donkey on their daring quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona. Meet a fire breathing Dragon, a Gingerbread man with attitude, Pinocchio and a whole bunch of fairy tale misfits who'll leave you in stitches.

From an award-winning creative team and with astonishing visual effects, Shrek the Musical is a hilarious and heart-warming musical sensation. Enchantingly irreverent and monstrously clever, Shrek the Musical is a whirlwind adventure not to be missed.



The Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022. Shrek the Musical was first performed on Broadway in 2008, receiving 8 Tony nominations, and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, at the 2012 Olivier awards. Nigel Harman received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.

