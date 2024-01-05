Tickets from £30 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells

The unique gala is on 7 February

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets from £30 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells

Tickets from £30 for Empower In Motion at Sadler's Wells

Combining well-known classical repertoire and original contemporary styles of inclusive movement, this gala brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers to tell a moving and inspiring story of unity, resilience and the transformative power of art.

Featuring a cast of extraordinary dancers, we are delighted to have Stopgap Dance Company involved performing some of their work that has been touring and celebrating inclusive dance for over a decade.

The further involvement with other organisations includes icandance, Parable Dance’s and National Youth Ballet’s All In! company, which is another area of inclusive dance that we are so proud to be showcasing.

Through their mesmerising performances, the show challenges the limitless potential of the human spirit. English National Ballet’s Alice Bellini, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Principal Yaoqian Shang and other highly established choreographers and dancers will join forces with remarkable disabled dancers, including Professional Disabled Dancer Joe Powell-Main.

Empower In Motion is not just a dance performance; it is a call to action. Throughout the show, audiences will be introduced to the numerous organisations that work tirelessly to support inclusive dance across Britain. Representatives from these organisations will share their stories and initiatives, shedding light on the transformative impact of their work.

All proceeds raised on the night will be donated to Children Today Charitable Trust as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. Children Today provide specialised equipment and care for families across the country that help them to thrive, not just survive.

Empower in Motion is at Sadler's Wells on 7 February




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set For PLAZA SUITE in London, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Park Photo
Full Cast Set For PLAZA SUITE in London, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming West End transfer of Neil Simon’s hit comedy PLAZA SUITE which will run at the Savoy Theatre from 17 January – 31 March and is directed by Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!

2
BITESIZE FESTIVAL Returns to Riverside Studios This Month Photo
BITESIZE FESTIVAL Returns to Riverside Studios This Month

The Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios, which returns in its fourth incarnation from 29 January – 25 February 2024, will offer emerging artists the chance to create, rehearse and produce their show in the iconic West London venue. Learn more about the event here!

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical at The Other Palace. Check out the photos here!

4
Video: Watch Samuel Jordan Singing Midnight Train From STANDING AT THE SKYS EDGE Photo
Video: Watch Samuel Jordan Singing 'Midnight Train' From STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

The National Theatre and Various Productions have released a ‘first look’ rendition by West End cast member, Samuel Jordan, performing ‘Midnight Train’ from Sheffield Theatres’ smash-hit production, Standing at the Sky’s Edge.  

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Tickets from £30 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's WellsTickets from £30 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells
Video: Watch Samuel Jordan Singing 'Midnight Train' From STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGEVideo: Watch Samuel Jordan Singing 'Midnight Train' From STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to The Old VicA CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to The Old Vic
New Musical IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL Comes to The Other Palace TheatreNew Musical IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL Comes to The Other Palace Theatre

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You