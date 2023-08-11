Tickets From £24 for TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

The show blends cabaret, queer theatre, and circus with the trompe l’oeil illusionary art form

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Tickets From £24 for Trompe L’oeil

After a successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, a London fringe run in 2022 hailed by critics as “hilarious” and “ingeniously complex” with “jaw-dropping acrobatic choreography”, and a spring presentation at Paris’ famed Fluctuart gallery on the Seine which featured renditions from artists around the world of the uniquely structured “trompe l’oeil” lyrics, an updated Trompe L’oeil (T L’O) returns triumphantly to London to The Other Palace this fall.

T L’O blends cabaret, queer theatre, and circus with the trompe l’oeil illusionary art form, all the while pushing lyrical structure in what seem impossible directions - songs that double as anagrams, acrostics or lipograms exemplify an unprecedented linguistic dexterity.

The musical furthermore takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres redolent with illusion and allusion to challenge even the most discerning audience. With the inevitable cameos of a very camp and confused Trump providing comic counterpoise, T L’O presents a decidedly unique blend of art, culture and politics that, as one critic noted "deserves to be booked out every night."

Trompe L’oeil is at The Other Palace from 28 September - 15 October




