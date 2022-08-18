Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £18 for THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the Rose Theatre

See the new stage version of the Bertolt Brecht classic

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
Tickets From £18 for THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the Rose Theatre

Tickets from just £18 for The Caucasian Chalk Circle

A Rose Original Production by Bertolt Brecht, in a new version by Steve Waters. Music by Michael Henry, directed by Christopher Haydon.

In this new version by Steve Waters (Limehouse, Donmar Warehouse), an epic and entertaining tale about justice and humanity is propelled into the present with original songs by Michael Henry (Barber Shop Chronicles, National Theatre) and a cast featuring Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze.

A thrilling and romantic adventure, The Caucasian Chalk Circle is a story of hope emerging in a time of chaos. In the midst of a bloody revolution, a young woman risks all to raise the abandoned child of the Governor and his wife. Years later, when the Governor's wife returns seeking her son, a rogue judge turns justice on its head. Can the test of the chalk circle determine which of the two women is the boy's true mother?

This production, developed in association with MGC, is directed by the Rose's Artistic Director Christopher Haydon and is the first major London production of Brecht's tragicomic masterpiece for 25 years.

Show Booking Period: 1 October 2022 - 22 October 2022

Tickets from just £18 for The Caucasian Chalk Circle




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Upcoming London Season at the Southbank CentrePhilharmonia Orchestra Announces Upcoming London Season at the Southbank Centre
August 17, 2022

Philharmonia Orchestra has announced its upcoming London season at the Southbank Centre.
Tickets From Just £18 for 2:22 A GHOST STORYTickets From Just £18 for 2:22 A GHOST STORY
August 17, 2022

The West End theatre event of the year will return this summer by popular demand. Get tickets from just £18. “It’s happening again…”
Exclusive: Tickets From £24 for JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAINExclusive: Tickets From £24 for JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN
August 16, 2022

Exclusive: tickets from just £24 for Jack Absolute Flies Again.
Shakespeare's Globe Issues Explanation of 'Them/They' Pronouns in I, JOANShakespeare's Globe Issues Explanation of 'Them/They' Pronouns in I, JOAN
August 15, 2022

Shakespeare’s Globe artistic director Michelle Terry has explained a decision to use they/them pronouns in the theatre’s upcoming production of I, Joan.
Hampstead Theatre Announces the Full Cast and Creative Teams for THE SNAIL HOUSE and RAVENSCOURTHampstead Theatre Announces the Full Cast and Creative Teams for THE SNAIL HOUSE and RAVENSCOURT
August 15, 2022

Hampstead Theatre ihas just announced the full cast and creative teams for The Snail House and Ravenscourt which open this September.