Tickets from £15 for Musicals by Candlelight at The Actors' Church

Experience the enchantment of Musicals by Candlelight as it returns to London’s historic Actors' Church in the heart of Covent Garden.

Relax and immerse yourself in the timeless melodies of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more surrounded by beautiful candlelight.

Prepare to rediscover your favourite musicals such as Les Misérables, Wicked, Chicago, and Mamma Mia, as a world-class string quartet breathes new life into iconic musical theatre songs, offering a truly unforgettable experience.

The Icon Strings Quartet is a distinguished group of award-winning musicians, renowned both internationally and within the illustrious halls of London's Royal Opera House and Royal Albert Hall.

There are six different types of Musicals by Candlelight seating: VIP, premium, standard, rear, onstage, and restricted view. Seats are unallocated within the section you book, so we recommend arriving with plenty of time to ensure your party is able to sit together.

Enjoy an enchanted, theatrical evening like no other.

Musicals by Candlelight is at The Actors' Church from 13 September - 31 October