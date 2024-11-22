Tickets For West End Transfer of THE GREAT GATSBY Are on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel The Great Gatsby will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum next spring, one year on from its Broadway opening in April 2024. Preview performances of The Great Gatsby will begin on Thursday 11 April with a press night on Thursday 24 April (7pm). The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted for TV, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Get ready to roar because the Tony Award-winning new musical THE GREAT GATSBY is coming to London and will be the party of the century. Fresh from its current smash-hit success on Broadway, this “shimmering, sparkling spectacle” (Variety) “explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly).

Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…

Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, said, “I am thrilled to bring this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production to the UK's West End, after such success in the US and on Broadway. The London Coliseum is a spectacular venue that complements the lavish aesthetic and vibrant energy of our show. With its grand architecture and historic charm, it offers the perfect setting to transport audiences back to the opulence of the 1920s.”

The show features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is directed by award-winning Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...) and Outer Critics Circle Award winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center).

The creative team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound designer Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by Jill Green Casting, CDG (The Devil Wears Prada, Aladdin, Warhorse).

The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin, acclaimed Korean musical producer, 5-time winner of Korea's most prestigious theatrical award and OD Company president. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer, with General Management by Short Street Productions Ltd. Worldwide management of The Great Gatsby is by Foresight Theatrical. Casting to be announced.

Comments