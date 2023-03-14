Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreCraft is Back for its 17th Year at The Royal Opera House

The event is on Monday 20 November 2023.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Save the date for TheatreCraft 2023, the UK's largest free theatre careers event. Taking place at London's Royal Opera House on Monday 20 November 2023, TheatreCraft is the place for young people to explore a huge range of offstage jobs.

Open to 16 to 30-year-olds, the day offers a unique glimpse into a wide range of non-performance careers from directing, stage management and producing, to marketing, lighting and costume design. Attendees can take part in interactive workshops and join backstage tours at the Royal Opera House and other West End venues. They can ask questions of leading industry professionals, explore a Marketplace full of arts organisations and training providers, network with your peers and potential employers and get one-to-one expert advice. All for free!

TheatreCraft continues to address the skills shortage in the sector, showcasing a range of offstage roles and allowing young people to highlight jobs they may not know existed. For young professionals already in theatre, workshops and conversations provide opportunities for career development and much food for thought, (last year we focused on sustainability, funding models and new technologies).

Registration will open later in the year, so pop the date in your diary and sign up to the TheatreCraft newsletter to be first to register for the event and book your workshops and tours. For anyone who can't attend in person, we will also have a busy online programme.

TheatreCraft 2022 was attended by hundreds of young creatives, over 70 theatre professionals led workshops, talks and Q&A sessions, and 60 of the country's top theatre companies, arts organisations and education providers exhibited in the Marketplace. In 2023, TheatreCraft will be even bigger!

TheatreCraft was founded by Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust (Masterclass) in 2003, and is now co-produced by Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust, Royal Opera House, Society of London Theatre and Go Live Theatre Projects.

Details of when registration will be open and the days schedule will be announced later this year.

"We are delighted to host TheatreCraft again this year, opening our doors to hundreds of young people as they explore the wealth of opportunities available to them in this exciting industry. So many talented people started their journey with Theatrcraft, and I look forward to seeing more follow in their footsteps as we work together to make the UK's theatre industry the best in the world." - Alex Beard, CEO of the Royal Opera House


'We are really proud to be able to continue this flagship careers event for young people looking to join our theatre workforce. Finally back in full capacity, we plan to offer more workshops, tours, industry conversations and inspire the next generation of backstage workers. We are pleased to be able to join forces with new and existing oganisations to extend our reach and let young people know theatre has a place for them'. - Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, SOLT and UK Theatre

'Our industry is full of people whose journey started at TheatreCraft. This year we will inspire another new cohort of young creatives, bringing them together with organisations where they can learn their craft and make brilliant theatre.' - Clare Annamalai, Masterclass

'This annual event provides an unsurpassed occasion for young people seeking a career 'behind the stage' to discover the huge range of opportunities the world of theatre has to offer. For anyone intent on a job in the theatre industry, this is a not-to-be-missed event!' - Susan Whiddington, Go Live Theatre Projects







