The Young Vic's Sold Out Run Of FAIRVIEW Extends

Due to public demand, the Young Vic today announces that the currently sold out production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fairview will extend until Thursday 23 January 2020 for six additional performances. These additional performances are on sale now, Friday 6 December, with tickets priced from £10 - £43.

It's Grandma's birthday and the Frasier family have gathered to celebrate. Beverly just wants everything to run smoothly, but Tyrone has missed his flight, Keisha is freaking out about college and Grandma has locked herself in the bathroom.

"Dazzling and ruthless...a glorious, scary reminder of the unmatched power of live theatre to rattle, roil and shake us wide awake."-The New York Times (Critic's Pick)

Fairview was the winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for women playwrights. The show is directed by Young Vic Genesis Fellow and Associate Director Nadia Latif.

The complete cast includes Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, David Dawson, Julie Dray, Nicola Hughes, Matthew Needham, Rhashan Stone and Esther Smith.

Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, Directed by Nadia Latif, with Design by Tom Scutt, Lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, Sound Design and Composition by Xana, Choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, Casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, with Jerwood Assistant Director Rob Awosusi and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Yasmin Hafesji.

Box Office: 020 7922 2922 / www.youngvic.org





