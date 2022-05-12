The Theatre Cafe has announced that The Theatre Cafe Diner will open in Summer 2022, situated over two floors at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue.

The Theatre Cafe Diner will be a full theatrical dining experience like no other. The main feature will be the highly trained singing waiting team who will perform musical theatre classics around the diner to entertain the customers throughout their meal. The menu will offer classic high quality diner food, catering for all, alongside a wide selection of cold & hot drinks, alcoholic beverages and cocktails. Much like The Theatre Cafe, the walls will be covered in theatrical memorabilia, but it will also include some very special unique spaces showcasing some of the much-loved West End productions.

Joe Davey, Managing Director and founder of The Theatre Cafe, said, I am so excited to be launching The Theatre Cafe Diner in the West End. It's been a tough few years for our industry, so we are thrilled that The Theatre Cafe brand is expanding. The Theatre Cafe has grown so much from its beginnings as a family ticketing business, and we are delighted to be seen as a key beacon within the theatre industry. The diner is going to be an excellent companion to The Theatre Cafe, and I can't wait to open the doors and for people to experience a diner like no other!

Julia Wilkinson, Restaurant Director at Shaftesbury, commented, We are thrilled The Theatre Cafe have selected Seven Dials as the chosen destination to expand their brand with an experiential diner concept. The Theatre Cafe Diner will further energise Seven Dials' dynamic F&B offering, and the brand's dedication to showcasing popular West End theatre productions, will perfectly complement its setting at the heart of London's iconic theatre scene. We are confident that the theatre fans and food-lovers from near and far will be eager to experience this vibrant new operator.

The Theatre Cafe Diner, which will operate alongside The Theatre Cafe, will also be used to host special events, such as West End Musical brunches, live performances from the stars of the West End and Broadway and an exclusive space to book for special theatrical events.

Learn more at www.thetheatrecafediner.co.uk