The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of CYMBELINE

The streaming will be live on Wednesday 4 November, 7pm GMT

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Cymbeline. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 4 November, 7pm GMT here.

Robert Myles directs Leo Atkin (Cymbeline), Robbie Capaldi (Jachimo), Stephanie Crugnola (Arviragus), Comfort Fabian (Ensemble), Harry Farmer (Ensemble), Lynn Favin (Cornelius), Sarah Freia (Ensemble), Manish Gandhi (Posthumus Leonatus), Joanna Harte (Belarius), Alice Langrish (Caius Lucius), David Martinez (Guiderius), Misha McCullagh (Pisanio), Chris Pearson (Ensemble), Scarlett Rivers (Ensemble), Jake Runeckles (Ensemble), Eleanor Shannon (Ensemble), Gabrielle Sheppard (Imogen), Kevin V. Smith (Queen), and Katie Tranter (Cloten), with Gareth Turkington and Eliza Jayne Gilroy as swings.

The cast have worked with The Stratford Festival, Bristol Old Vic, Royal Albert Hall, Belgrade Theatre, Traverse Theatre VAULT Festival, Octagon Theatre, The Lyceum, The Tron Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Netflix, HBO, Channel4, BBC, STARZ, and on International West End Tours.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

