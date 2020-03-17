The National Campaign for the Arts Calls On Government To Support The Creative Industries

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a new UK strategy for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, advising people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres in order to avoid close contact.

However, he did not institute a formal ban on mass gatherings, as other countries have done, leaving many in a difficult position: likely to close venues and end shows and services, but without being able to claim on insurance policies for lost income.

In response, the National Campaign for the Arts issued the following statement, calling on the Government to support the creative industries, as well as the general public:

Statement from the National Campaign for the Arts pic.twitter.com/dNbM8tX14w - NCA (@weareforthearts) March 16, 2020

