The Marlowe Theatre WRITERS' ROOM FESTIVAL Returns This July

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, has announced Writers' Room Festival – a 6-day festival of new writing celebrating talent from Kent and beyond with a programme of plays, rehearsed readings, writing workshops, talks and panel discussions. The festival will feature industry leaders across a variety of spaces within the Marlowe Theatre – creating a hub of creativity and inspiration.

Senior Producer Millie Brierley said: ‘We are so excited to announce the first ever Writers' Room Festival — part of our ongoing commitment to developing new writing and local artists. We'll be showcasing a wealth of talent across the week, from homegrown writers who have come up through our regular Writers' Room courses to more established artists with brilliant work to share. Whether you want to see a production of an extraordinary 15-minute play, encounter a never-before-heard script or learn from industry leaders, there will be plenty to see and do — all pay what you can, to make the festival as accessible as possible. I can't wait.'

Playwright and Marlowe Theatre Dramaturg Leo Butler has led the Writers' Room initiative since its inception. Created to encourage and develop new writing for stage, screen and digital platforms, it is a direct response to the lack of strong and supportive pathways for playwrights in the UK. Writers' Room Festival will showcase some of the work developed through the scheme over the past year, alongside the work of more established writers.

Leo Butler said: ‘Writers' Room Festival is the logical, and tremendously exciting, next step in the Marlowe Theatre's ongoing support of new writing. Inviting the Marlowe audience to see brand new work from our eight extraordinary local playwrights feels like a great way to celebrate the creative potential of the whole community. Sitting alongside new work from other brilliant writers from across the UK, there's something for everyone. Each play is completely different and startlingly original – and I hope they inspire others to put pen to paper and tell their stories too!'

Writers' Room Festival feeds into the Marlowe Theatre's ambitions to produce contemporary drama. Earlier this year, it announced the world premiere of Amy Rosenthal's The Party Girls, which will debut at the Marlowe in September, before embarking on a national tour.

PRODUCTIONS / REHEARSED READINGS

Match Book by Peter Rose (26 & 27 July)

In just 15 minutes, Peter Rose's Match Book (directed by Atri Banerjee) asks: if you knew everything a relationship would throw at you – from babies to illness to farting in bed – would you take the leap?

Shooters by Tolu Michael Okanlawon (26 July)

Gordon Parks is an esteemed photographer in late-1940s New York, on the precipice of international renown. For his first LIFE magazine assignment, he must gain the trust of a group of teenage gangsters in Harlem. What follows will question the parameters of art and commerce, the ethics of reporting, as well as the destructive consequences of ambition.

Seaburn by Holly Robinson (27 July)

By the sea, a group of women run a summer camp for girls. Whilst the girls sleep, the women gather, laugh, drink and worry. Seaburn is a lyrical exploration of girlhood, its delights and dangers, through the eyes of those who have come before.

The following scripts, presented as rehearsed readings, have been developed as part of the Marlowe Theatre Writers' Room Advanced Playwriting course:

The Shed by Charles Orrell (22 July) – When job-threatened gardeners are joined by a student, his presence causes them to confront their own dreams and disappointments. A tender and funny debut play.

My Generation by Paul McNally (22 July) is a funny and nostalgic exploration of 1960s hippies struggling to come to terms with the past and make sense of the present.

Finding Turner by Mary Onions (23 July) – Unlike those keen to exploit his extraordinary talent, Bill Joseph, the lad from Margate, comes to understand that true art doesn't have to come with a price tag.

Contact by HJS (23 July) is a new play about child contact and domestic violence that pulls no punches.

Angela Terence's A. SMALL BOAT, B. SYCAMORE, C. LEMONS, D. A GOVERNMENT BOOKLET (24 July) follows two 12-year-old friends in Folkestone whose reality is turned upside down when a stranger arrives. They must reckon with the question: who – or what – makes a native?

Pieces of Me by Isabelle Defaut (24 July) charts a woman's journey through life and loss.

beats per minute by Laura Woodward (25 July) – An expression of love, grief, joy and pain Laura Woodward's play is about the importance of human connection, the inevitability of death and the joy of living.

The Beach Trip by Beth Astins (25 July) – Detectives Marissa and Andrew are investigating a teenager's disappearance, but there's something different about this case. Beth Astins' debut play leaves us questioning everything, everyone and the very nature of reality.

WORKSHOPS / TALKS / PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Write a Play in a Day with Leo Butler (25 July) – How long does it take to write a play? Neil Simon spent three years on his first; it took Harold Pinter just four days. By the end of just one day, guided by our Dramaturg, Leo Butler, you will have written a script of your own.

Writing from Lived Experience with Charlie Josephine (26 July) – Writing from lived experience can be empowering self-expression, or public self-harm. Charlie Josephine has faced both. Charlie will share lessons learnt (the hard way) on publicly sharing stories born from a personal place.

Writing in the Context of the Climate Emergency with Lucy Wray (26 July) – When everything can seem so bleak, how do you make creative and bold theatre which places our current global context at the heart of the creative process? Join Lucy Wray to discover how Climate Dramaturgy, a new artistic approach pioneered by Zoë Svendsen and Lucy herself, can be embedded in your practice.

Writing The Party Girls with Amy Rosenthal (26 July) – Ahead of the world premiere of The Party Girls at the Marlowe this September, join Amy Rosenthal for a Q&A on her writing career so far, her approach to writing real-life characters and how she is bringing the sensational story of the Mitford sisters from page to stage.

Writers and Directors: Q&A with Julia Grogan and Rachel Lemon (27 July) – There are few relationships in theatre more important than that between a playwright and a director. Find out what makes a successful creative partnership with actor and writer Julia Grogan and director Rachel Lemon, both of award-winning theatre company Dirty Hare.

Making Work in Kent: Networking drinks and panel discussion (27 July) – Join us for a drink and get to know other writers and artists from across Kent. Plus, hear from a selection of local theatre-makers on what it's like to make work in Kent.

Adapting work for stage with Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti (27 July) – Fresh from opening Marriage Material, based on the novel by Sathnam Sanghera, at the Lyric Hammersmith, join award-winning playwright Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti as she shares what it takes to bring an existing idea to life on stage.

How to Get an Agent with Giles Smart (27 July) – At United Agents, Giles Smart represents a host of talented theatre-makers, including writers such as Alice Birch, Tim Crouch and the Marlowe's own resident dramaturg, Leo Butler. Join him to find out: how exactly do you get an agent?

Storytelling through Movement with New Adventures (27 July) – Sophia Hurdley leads a workshop that will take participants on an adventure of discovery and expression through New Adventures' unique storytelling language and playful creative method. No dance experience necessary.

For full details visit https://marlowetheatre.com/festivals/writers-room-festival/

