The Big Tiny Presents CHARLOTTE HOLMES: TOP SECRET

Returning with a brand-new adventure for families this summer, Charlotte Holmes: TOP SECRET is an interactive theatrical experience created by theatre producers The Big Tiny in association with the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield and Lancaster's treasured arts venue The Dukes.

Unfolding over seven fun-filled days, Charlotte Holmes: TOP SECRET is packed with games, recorded performances from actors, activities, mysteries, clues, puzzles and online content.

An escape for young adventurers and adults alike, Charlotte Holmes: TOP SECRET has been developed out of a need for creative activities for young people whose summer holidays are once again uncertain due to ongoing disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a perfect artistic and educational gift to get children out and about during the holidays, with 10+ hours of play time, offering an alternative to summer schools.

Following the success of last year's Charlotte Holmes: Adventure Box described as "ingeniously designed" (The Guardian) and "imaginative... engrossing and instructive multidimensional entertainment" (The Express), this is the second experience in the Charlotte Holmes series and has been developed for slightly older children aged 9-13 years.

The first experience followed the story of a young girl evacuated to Yorkshire during World War II. Set in 1940, Charlotte Holmes: TOP SECRET picks up from where we left off as Batley Hall has been turned into a military hospital run by a stern matron and ferocious Major.

The world is in peril when a 'Top Secret' military asset is stolen from Batley Hall. Charlotte is fed up of being told off all the time, but when a German spy breaks into the estate and steals a Top Secret military asset and the whole site is locked down, it is up to Charlotte to piece together the clues, unmask the villain and save the war effort. From map making and orienteering to gardening and code cracking, help Charlotte navigate a world of undercover spies, secret codes and military intelligence to piece together the clues and solve the mysteries once and for all.

Henry Filloux-Bennett, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Lawrence Batley Theatre comments, " We are thrilled to be working once again alongside our friends at The Big Tiny and the Dukes in Lancaster. Charlotte Holmes builds on the success of our digital programme which has now reached over 20,000 views through our ticketed online plays and free platform LBTV - allowing us to reach new audiences by keeping young people and their families entertained and educated during the summer holidays".

The Big Tiny are theatrical imagineers specialising in family entertainment. From their workshops in Greater Manchester they manufacture all things show related, from puppets to pantomimes and sets to scripts. The Big Tiny's co-founders and producers Ben Richards and Will Cousins said: "We are big believers that theatre should be entertaining and relevant for modern audiences. We're very proud to be working with our partners at the LBT and the Dukes to create Charlotte Holmes: TOP SECRET. It's exciting to be able to return with another innovative and creative theatrical adventure for family audiences across the country".

Karen O'Neill, Director of The Dukes, comments "The Dukes is excited to bring the interactive theatrical adventure of Charlotte Holmes to families across Lancashire and beyond. In partnership with the Lawrence Batley Theatre this unique at home experience is fun for all the family. Working through the clues with help from Charlotte and her new friends to solve the mystery is a must for any young sleuth. The Dukes is committed to high quality family theatre and finding new ways to connect with our audiences during this time through our digital programme. We hope you will join in adventure".

Available to purchase from www.thebigtiny.co.uk/shop, one Adventure Box has everything needed for the whole family to play along, including: toys, activities, access to online performances, posters, puzzle books plus all the clues to solve four different mysteries.