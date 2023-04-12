Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The BBC Comedy Festival is Coming to Cardiff in May

The line up includes Jesse Armstrong, Tom Basden, Peter Baynham, Rob Brydon, Jamie Demetriou, Sharon Horgan and Guz Khan

Apr. 12, 2023  
The BBC Comedy Festival is Coming to Cardiff in May

Now in its second year, the BBC Comedy Festival returns with a stellar line-up of comedy talent.

Following on from the success of the inaugural BBC Comedy Festival in Newcastle in May 2022, Cardiff has been named the new BBC City of Comedy and will be playing host to the Comedy Festival from Wednesday 24 to Friday 26 May.

The Comedy Festival is an opportunity to gather the component parts of the comedy industry together and remind the outside world that British comedy is one of our greatest cultural triumphs.

Across three days there will be a series of talent-led talks, panels, screenings, a short film night, live comedy shows, BBC Sounds recordings and an exclusive screening and Q&A for BBC Three comedy Man Like Mobeen.

Some of the names confirmed to speak at the festival are Bisha K Ali, Jesse Armstrong, Tom Basden, Peter Baynham, Rob Brydon, Jamie Demetriou, Sharon Horgan, Guz Khan, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nida Manzoor, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Diane Morgan, Mawaan Rizwan, Danielle Vitalis, Holly Walsh and Katy Wix.

There will also be a host of established comedy producers taking part in the sessions such as Kenton Allen (Big Talk), Ash Atalla (RoughcutTV), Phil Clarke (Various Artists Ltd) and Nerys Evans (Expectation).

The BBC Comedy Festival is a chance for producers, both established and new, and those taking their first steps in the TV industry, to come and reflect, celebrate, and explore comedy in the UK. On Thursday the sessions will be largely industry focused, and Friday will be more geared towards those wishing to break into the industry.

A selection of the festival's panels and events will be opened up for the public to attend, and the free tickets will be made available in due course once the schedule has been announced via Sherman Theatre.

John Petrie, Director of Comedy says: "Following on from the success of the BBC Comedy Festival last year, we are looking forward to bringing the UK's finest comedy minds to Cardiff, in May, to inspire, celebrate and talk seriously about comedy - a crucial part of British culture."

The BBC City of Comedy will see a calendar of live events over the course of the year, starting with two free stand-up comedy nights at St David's Hall in Cardiff.



Trevor Nelson to Present Legacy of Windrush at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Trevor Nelson to Present Legacy of Windrush at the Royal Albert Hall
Trevor Nelson will present a night of music at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 9 June to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush and celebrate the impact of Caribbean culture on British life.
PICKLE Comes to Soho Theatre This July Photo
PICKLE Comes to Soho Theatre This July
After captivating audiences during its sold-out runs at Park Theatre, Manchester Jewish Museum and Radlett Centre, the triple Offie-nominated Pickle returns to London for a limited run at Soho Upstairs this July.
Photos: First Look at VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Ambassadors Theatr Photo
Photos: First Look at VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Ambassadors Theatre
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is now playing at the Ambassadors Theatre through 20 May 2023. Check out all new photos of the production here!
Photos: First Look at WORTH at the Arcola Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WORTH at the Arcola Theatre
New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse, in association with Arcola Theatre, present the world première production of WORTH, a new darkly comic drama exploring immigration and family secrets from Chinese Canadian writer, Joanne Lau. Check out all new production photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


UNSEEN, UNHEARD: THE UNTOLD BREAST CANCER STORIES OF BLACK WOMEN IN THE UK is Coming to Theatre PeckhamUNSEEN, UNHEARD: THE UNTOLD BREAST CANCER STORIES OF BLACK WOMEN IN THE UK is Coming to Theatre Peckham
April 11, 2023

Unseen Unheard is based on the lived breast cancer experiences of women from Black Women Rising. Set in real time on a normal evening, six women gather to unravel their shared experiences of the abnormality that Black women experience through their diagnosis.
AUSTENTATIOUS will Feature in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's MOREoutdoor Events This SummerAUSTENTATIOUS will Feature in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's MOREoutdoor Events This Summer
April 11, 2023

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced MOREoutdoor events showcasing comedy, theatre, music and outdoor cinema for summer 2023.  
Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadler's WellsShow of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells
April 11, 2023

David Ian and Jonathan Church present the Leicester Curve and Sadler’s Wells production of 42nd Street. Show of the Week: Tickets from £18.
Danny Lee Wynter Withdraws From His Own Play BLACK SUPERHERODanny Lee Wynter Withdraws From His Own Play BLACK SUPERHERO
April 6, 2023

Actor and writer Danny Lee Wynter has stepped down from his performance role in his debut play BLACK SUPERHERO at the Royal Court Theatre with immediate effect.
Sir Derek Jacobi: High Ticket Prices Make Theatre 'Elitist'Sir Derek Jacobi: High Ticket Prices Make Theatre 'Elitist'
April 6, 2023

Sir Derek Jacobi has criticised the cost of ticket prices for theatre, saying that their exorbitance is making it an “elitist” pursuit. Theatre, he argued, should be open to all and “part of our blood and bones” instead.
share