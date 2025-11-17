Team StarKid Will Have First West End Season With THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American cult-favourite theatre company, StarKid, is headed to the West End with The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, playing its first ever London season at The Apollo Theatre from Thursday 14 to Saturday 30 May 2026.

Originally taking YouTube by storm in 2018, this horror-comedy musical follows Paul Matthews, an ordinary guy, whose life is forever changed when the crash landing of an alien entity turns his tiny town of Hatchetfield into the most horrifying nightmare he can imagine… a fully staged musical.

This remounted version promises even bigger chaos, sharper laughs and more show-stopping musical mayhem than ever before.

Directed by Lauren Lopez and written by Nick & Matt Lang with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and choreography by James Tolbert, the cast features Jon Matteson, Joey Richter, Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Corey Dorris and Lauren Lopez.

Since its parody sensation A Very Potter Musical went viral in 2009, StarKid has built a devoted fanbase with 15 full-length musicals, viral videos, sequels and an anthology series, notching up a total of over 358 million views on the StarKid Productions' YouTube channel.

Now, for the very first time, Team StarKid is bringing one of its most iconic shows to the West End stage.

Get ready for catchy tunes, darkly comic chaos, and a musical that's completely unlike anything you've seen before. StarKid is back - and the music has officially taken over.

Like other Team StarKid musicals, funding for the 2018 run of The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals was done through Kickstarter, and the show went on to play for a month at the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles. The recording of the musical was uploaded to YouTube in December 2018 and has now amassed over 9.4 million views. In July this year, the original cast were reunited for a reimagined, Kickstarter-funded, month-long run at the El Portal Theater in California.

StarKid made its UK debut at The London Palladium in May 2024 with the sell-out IT'S STARKID INNIT and returned to the venue in April this year with I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'S BEEN A LITTLE LESS THAN A YEAR, which also sold out.