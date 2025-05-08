Tara Theatre Reveals New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tara Theatre has announced the appointment of Alys Beider as the new Executive Director of the South Asian theatre company. Beider takes on the role from Helen Jeffreys, who has been in post since 2019. Since 2023, Alys has been Executive Director of Multi-Story Orchestra (MSO); an organisation creatively led by young people from South London.

Alongside Alys' appointment, Tara Theatre announces that Gavin Joseph has been permanently appointed as Associate Director. In this position Gavin will be integral to all of Tara Theatre's artist development programmes, including Young Company, NOVA and Constellations, he was recently co-creator on the Young Company's production of ‘A Practical Guide On How To Save The World When No One F***ing Else Is'.

Chair of Tara Theatre's Board - Sunita Pandya Malik - commented: “I am thrilled to be welcoming Alys to Tara Theatre as Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive.

Alys excelled throughout the rigorous recruitment process and joins Tara at an exciting and pivotal chapter leading the organisation alongside Natasha Kathi-Chandra as Artistic Director and Joint CEO, with Gavin Joseph now permanently appointed as Associate Director.

The Board and I also want to take this opportunity to thank Helen Jeffreys who expertly led the organisation during her tenure. Going forward I know Alys will lead the organisation with passion, dedication and empathy, as we move towards our 50th anniversary in 2027 ensuring our commitment to deliver artistic excellence at a hyper local, national and international level.”

Natasha Kathi-Chandra, Artistic Director of Theatre Theatre commented:

Alys' is a landmark appointment for Tara theatre. She arrives at a vital and exciting moment for the organisation, with a new season of work being embarked upon right now and exciting opportunities being discussed for the future.

It is also a time of austerity, the impacts of which always affect artists and communities that are systemically underrepresented and from backgrounds that are marginalised more acutely and faster than other groups. The coming years will be a challenge for Tara Theatre, as we move to present some of our most ambitious work to date, in some of the most complex political, social and economic circumstances we've seen since the company was founded.

I feel lucky and excited by Alys' appointment and co-lead the organisation through these pivotal times. Her diligence, experience, innovative ideas and compassion are unparalleled.

I cannot wait to begin our partnership and joint leadership as we steer Tara Theatre and its mission in its next chapter and continue to platform unheard voices, present groundbreaking work and catalyse change in the sector .

Alys Beider added: “Joining Tara as co-CEO is an honor and a privilege. My leadership will champion Tara's legacy as well as look forward to spotlighting and cultivating new South Asian voices and expand how we understand the experiences of global majority communities.

To lead alongside Natasha, whose artistic vision strives for artistic excellence as well as unapologetic examination of the world through a South Asian lens, is a galvanising opportunity for me. In a hostile political climate, our work and its wider impact is more crucial than ever. I would like to thank Sunita and the entire team at Tara for giving me this opportunity and I am so excited to get started.”

