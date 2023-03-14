Tara Theatre Announces New Artist Development Initiative, Constellations

Tara Theatre has announced its new artist development initiative, Constellations, creating a playful, dynamic and safe environment for the next generation of theatre makers to test out ideas, learn invaluable skills and create brand new work. Proactively evolving partnerships with creative organisations, artists and communities and nurturing artists of South Asian heritage and global majority background, Tara Theatre continues to be a hub and home for artists to incubate ideas and experiment, network and connect with each other. Tara Theatre is dedicated to expanding the canon of work by diverse theatre makers and increasing exposure and representation across the board, making the experience of theatre more inclusive, meaningful and thought provoking.

Creating a constellation of like-minded allies across the UK theatre landscape, Tara Theatre aims to nurture the next generation of artistic leaders across the UK whilst spreading the company's vision of diversity, inclusion and representation far and wide, giving opportunities to more theatre makers who may not be able to afford or access formal routes of training into a competitive industry.

As part of Constellations, Tara Theatre will be holding various different artist development labs and workshops as well as running longer-term programmes. All activities will identify a range of South Asian and mixed heritage artists across the UK, bringing them together to develop skills and practice; get better at self-producing; challenge form with a view to create exciting and innovative theatre; and expand their networks.

The wide-ranging Constellations programme includes:

Constellations Residency

The Constellations Residency is Tara Theatre's signature artist development programme, offering a unique opportunity for theatre makers with 3-5 years of experience to build their expertise and make valuable connections within the industry across writing, devising, directing and performing. The programme includes masterclasses from industry leaders and research and development time at Tara Theatre with a dedicated producer, culminating in a showcase of new work and gives theatre makers safe and supported spaces at an early point of their careers.. The Constellations Residency will feature a range of in-depth workshops, including sessions on digital work, verbatim theatre, dramaturgy, physical theatre, and cabaret and offers a space for artists to grow, trial and explore ideas. All participants are paid for their involvement as well as being offered research and development budget, access to space and a dedicated independent producer and support from Tara Theatre's core team to research and develop a new idea.

Tara Theatre Young Company

The Tara Theatre Young Company seeks to develop artists aged 18-25 who have a background, history or connection to migration or displacement due to conflict. This paid skill building programme will offer a company of 11 direct access to industry professionals and mentorship, creating space for more representation both on and off stage. The current Young Company is composed of seven actors and four assistants across directing, set and costume design, lighting design and stage management and gives artists the opportunity to gain their first professional credit within the industry. The company is currently devising a performance exploring themes of migration, displacement and intergenerational trauma, through a contemporary lens. Over 12 weeks, participants will develop and learn key skills in performance and production of a theatre show that will culminate in a week-long intensive rehearsal, tech week and a week of performances at Tara Theatre. The show is directed by Tara Theatre Associate Director Natasha Kathi-Chandra.

NOVA

NOVA is Tara Theatre's new writing programme for writers of South Asian heritage where writers can submit and explore ideas inspired by the themes of Tara Theatre's seasons. The current themes include the Climate Emergency, Artificial Intelligence and Brexit, borders and boundaries. For 2023, four writers have been selected from across the UK who will develop their ideas into 20-30 minutes of work which will be rehearsed and then showcased. NOVA gives writers space to explore and push boundaries of South Asian work whilst exploring the big issues of our day.

South Asian Play Reading Group

Tara Theatre also offers a South Asian play reading group, in which a different play will be read by a writer of South Asian heritage in each session. These will be new plays that are at different stages of development, older texts that haven't been seen for a while and anything in between. The play will be read aloud by willing script readers, followed by a group discussion about the text. People can participate either as a reader or as someone to share in the discussion. The groups are led by Tara Theatre's Associate Director Natasha Kathi-Chandra.