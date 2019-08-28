Tamlyn Henderson Joins the West End Cast of WAITRESS
It is today announced that Tamlyn Henderson will join the London cast of Waitress the musical from 9 September in the role of Earl. Henderson has performed across the world including in the UK and international tour of Mamma Mia and Australian productions of Les Misérables and The Sound of Music. He will take over the role from Peter Hannah who has his final performance on 7 September. West End performer Cindy Belliott will also join the ensemble following Nicole Raquel Dennis's last show on 7 September. As recently announced, YouTuber and Strictly 2018 finalist Joe Sugg will also join the cast from 9 September, making his theatrical debut in the role of Ogie.
Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking through Christmas and New Year to 4 January 2020.
In Waitress the Musical the ingredients of life don't taste too good for our heroine Jenna, but a blend of true friendship, rare talent and sweet, sweet music combine to deliver a story of hope, love and a delicious future. You will leave with a spring in your step and tears of joy in your eyes.
Tamlyn Henderson (Earl) has performed in the UK and international tour of Mamma Mia and international productions of Les Misérables. Other musical theatre credits for Australian theatre include The Sound of Music, Ladies in Black, Calamity Jane and Falsettos. Tamlyn has also appeared on stage in The Dark Room (Theatre503), The Importance of Being Earnest (Seymour Centre), Circumspecto (Sydney Opera House), The Jinglists (Edinburgh Fringe/Soho Theatre). On screen, Tamlyn in known for Careless Love, Love Letters and Redfern Now.
Cindy Belliot (ensemble) has performed regularly in the West End including in Aladdin (Prince Edward), Motown (Shaftesbury), The Hurly Burly Show (Garrick), Dirty Dancing (Aldwych) and Wicked (Apollo). Previous credits also include: Chiffon in Little Shop of Horrors (Storyhouse); Hattie in Kiss Me Kate (Crucible); Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse); Fela (Broadway, National Theatre & USA tour); Bubbling Brown Sugar, Cats (Dutch Tour); The Lion King (The Netherlands) and Saturday Night Fever (The Netherlands).
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
Alongside Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joe Sugg as Ogie, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.
The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.
On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.