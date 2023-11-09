TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Extends at The Kiln Theatre

Performances will now run until 20 January 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Extends at The Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that their production of new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is extending until 20 January 2024 due to public demand. The show which has its first sold-out preview this evening, features Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

This new Kiln production, completing the theatre's current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The production opens on 16 November and runs until 20 January 2024.

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad's second wedding. The Dad he's never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She's a native New Yorker, she's late for work, and she doesn't have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Dujonna Gift plays Robin. For theatre, her work includes Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Motown: The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre), Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre), and Caroline, Or Change (Playhouse Theatre). For film, her credits include the forthcoming Snow White.

Sam Tutty plays Dougal. For theatre, his work includes the title role in Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), and Once on This Island (Southwark Playhouse). His television work includes Hollyoaks; and for film, Four Minutes Warning and Romeo and Juliet.

Jim Barne is a composer and orchestrator. He has written music for films including Oscar-nominated Living (2022), The Ghost Trap (2023) and Worth (2021). He has won the London Chamber Orchestra's young composer competition, and Best New Score at the Horrorhaus Film Festival.

Kit Buchan is a poet and journalist. His poems have been commended in the Poetry London and Ware Poets competitions and the Best British Poetry anthology. He works for the Observer New Review and the Woodland Trust.

Together they have won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe prize for new musical theatre. Their second musical Catastrophe Bay was performed at Bristol Old Vic in 2022. They also write songs for their pop band, I Said Yes.

Tim Jackson is a Director and Choreographer, and former Creative Associate of The Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Tim recently choreographed the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, with Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, directed by Maria Friedman. As a director, his work includes the first UK revival of Kinky Boots (New Wolsey Theatre), The Hound of the Baskervilles (UK tour), Treasure Island (Bolton Octagon), The Season (Royal and Derngate and New Wolsey Theatre), The Oliviers in Concert (Royal Festival Hall). As an Associate Director, work includes High Society (The Old Vic), A Little Night Music (Tokyo), From Hackney to Hollywood (UK tour). As a choreographer, work includes Merrily We Roll Along (Hudson Theatre/New York Theatre Workshop/National Theatre Tokyo/Huntington Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Apollo Theatre), Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre), Saturday Night (Arts Theatre), Mouthful (Trafalgar Studios), Little Shop of Horrors (Manchester Royal Exchange), La Périchole (Garsington Opera), The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾  (Curve Theatre), Parade (Southwark Playhouse), Dusty (Bath Theatre Royal/UK tour), and La Bohème (Middle East tour). Choreography for television includes four Olivier Awards Ceremonies, Doctor Who, Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, and BBC's New Year's Eve midnight celebration.

An earlier version of the musical was first produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. This musical was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from that version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network.






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Ruth Jones Joins the Cast of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL in the West End Photo
Ruth Jones Joins the Cast of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL in the West End

Gavin and Stacey star and co-writer Ruth Jones will swap Barry Island for blessings as ‘Mother Superior’, making her West End debut in SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March 2024.

2
New Cast Members Set to Join Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP in London Photo
New Cast Members Set to Join Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP in London

New casting has been announced for Agatha Christie's iconic thriller The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthral audiences at London's St Martin's Theatre. Find out who is joining the cast here!

3
Drew McOnie Appointed as New Artistic Director of Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Drew McOnie Appointed as New Artistic Director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced Drew McOnie as their new Artistic Director & Joint Chief Executive, joining Executive Director James Pidgeon.  

4
Review: JEPHTHA, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: JEPHTHA, Royal Opera House

300 years have passed since Jephtha, Handel’s Greek tragedy-infused oratorio, was heard at Covent Garden. Now a lustrous new production helmed by artistic director Oliver Mears begs the question: is it a lost classic? Or one to consign to the history books?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You