TOTO THE NINJA CAT AND THE GREAT SNAKE ESCAPE To Premiere As New Family Musical In Spring 2026

The beloved children’s book Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape, written by Dermot O’Leary and illustrated by Nick East, will be brought to life on stage for the first time in a brand-new family musical opening Spring 2026.

The world premiere production is a co-production between Little Angel Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester, and Mayflower Southampton.

The show will open at Mercury Theatre Colchester from 2–18 April, before transferring to Little Angel Theatre London (16 May–19 July) and Mayflower Studios in Southampton (23–26 July), followed by a UK tour including stops at Bristol Redgrave (28–30 July), Birmingham Town Hall (15–16 August), Weymouth Pavilion (18–19 August), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud (20–23 August), and Capital Theatres (23–25 October). Further dates will be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on O’Leary’s bestselling Toto the Ninja Cat series—translated into 17 languages and with over half a million copies sold worldwide—the musical follows Toto, an extraordinary feline who may be almost blind but possesses incredible ninja skills, a fearless heart, and a knack for adventure. Together with her brother Silver, Toto must stop a deadly King Cobra that has escaped onto the streets of London in a thrilling, laugh-out-loud tale filled with courage, friendship, and daring.

Dermot O’Leary said, “I’m over the moon to see my book brought to life through puppetry. Toto is currently fast asleep, blissfully unaware of all the attention, but speaking on her behalf, she’ll be thrilled to bits that her adventures are about to come to life, in theatres all around the country.”

Illustrator Nick East added, “Working with Dermot on the Toto the Ninja Cat series has been an utter delight, and I’m thrilled that the amazing Little Angel team are now giving our fearless feline a whole new adventure in puppet form — it’s sure to be the cat’s whiskers!”

The musical will be adapted for the stage by Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and acclaimed musician Barb Jungr, who were Olivier Award-nominated in 2023 for Best Family Show for their previous collaboration, The Smartest Giant in Town.

Set, costume, and puppets will be designed by Oliver Hyman, Little Angel Associate Director and award-winning puppetry designer whose work has been seen at Tate Modern, Royal Albert Hall, and the National Gallery. Lighting design will be by SHERRY COENEN, whose past Little Angel credits include A Squash and a Squeeze, The Smartest Giant in Town, and The Singing Mermaid.

The production will form a highlight of Little Angel Theatre’s 65th anniversary season.

Co-adaptors Lane and Jungr said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be co-adapting Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape. It’s such a joyful, funny, and heartwarming story, and we can’t wait to bring Toto’s world, full of courage, friendship, and adventure, to life on stage. Led by a stellar creative team, the production promises brilliant songs, imaginative puppetry, and an abundance of surprises for audiences of all ages.”

Mercury Theatre Artistic Director Natasha Rickman added, “We are so thrilled to be bringing Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape to the stage in this world premiere — especially with Dermot O’Leary’s connection to Colchester, having grown up here. It promises joy, music, and adventure, and we can’t wait to share the magic with audiences this Spring.”

The stage rights were acquired from Hachette Children’s Group, represented by Sarah Lennon Galavan, who said, “Full of humour and heart, Dermot and Nick’s bestselling books are loved by so many young readers and their families. We are thrilled to have found the perfect stage partners in Little Angel, Mercury, and Mayflower Studios, and we can’t wait to see Toto make the leap from page to stage in this wonderful new adaptation.”