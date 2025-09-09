THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Concept Album Will Be Released Ahead of West End Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets will go on sale on September 10 for the Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, alongside the digital release of Passenger's brand new album – One For The Road, featuring the songs from the acclaimed new musical.

Passenger's album One for the Road will be available on all streaming platforms alongside the official video release for the album's second single, Walk Upon The Water (featuring The Kingdom Choir) on YouTube and on www.HaroldFryMusical.com.

Passenger (AKA Mike Rosenberg) said: "I am so so happy to announce that my brand new album – ‘One For The Road - songs from The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry musical' - will be released on all streaming platforms and available for your ears tomorrow.'

‘We've been beavering away on this for the last year or so and I have to say I'm absolutely thrilled with how it turned out. This album is a selection of my favourite songs from the show and a few others that didn't end up making it in to the final piece . I'm so glad that they've found a home on this record.'

‘Walk upon the water (featuring The Kingdom Choir) is a big, bold, uplifting , “you can do it” kind of song that inspires Harold to head out on his pilgrimage.'

‘It is also fundamentally a gospel song … so it was my absolute pleasure to collaborate with the phenomenal @kingdom choir. They've raised it to a whole new level and it was an experience that I will never ever forget . a true joy .”

The Unlikely Pilgrmage of Harold Fry will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026, with a press night on 10 February 2026.

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with “a ravishing score” (The Times) by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)). Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Rachel Joyce said: ‘ I couldn't be more thrilled that this joyful show has found a home in the West End. I never imagined, when I first wrote the book, that it would become a musical one day, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it might find a home in one of my favourite theatres – the Theatre Royal, Haymarket, which I have known and loved since I was a child. Passenger's music and lyrics are perfect for this story of hope, as is Katy Rudd's magical direction.'

From Devon's quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit and a reminder it's never too late to start again.

The designer is Samuel Wyer, the choreographer is Tom Jackson Greaves, arrangement orchestration and additional music is by Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervision and additional music is by Phil Bateman, the lighting designer is Paule Constable, the sound designers are Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, the video designer is Ash J Woodward, the casting director is Anna Cooper CDG, the musical director is Chris Poon, the adaptation is co-created by Rachel Joyce, Peter Darling and Katy Rudd, the dramaturg is Nick Sidi and the associate director is Jamie Manton.

Chris Harper Productions and Nick Sidi with Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment present the Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

One For The Road will be available for streaming from Wednesday 10 September at 10am from https://ffm.to/onefortheroad.