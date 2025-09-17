THE SNOWMAN Comes to Birmingham Rep in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham Rep will present its family Christmas classic The Snowman for its 28th year at Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre, with a six-week run from Saturday 22 November 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2025. A magical stage adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson, The Snowman is an iconic fixture in the West End during London’s festive period.

The dance show which features the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air’, all played by a live orchestra, is choreographed by Robert North, directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with lighting by Tim Mitchell. This year marks the 40th year anniversary of the classic Aled Jones recording, making the performance a special celebration of the beloved music.

This production for all the family follows the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.

This year’s production sees young performer Teddy Holton-Frances return to share the lead role as The Boy. Teddy was featured in last year’s documentary, The Snowman and Me, which followed his journey alongside another young performer Phoenix Beharry, from audition to opening night. The Snowman and Me is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.