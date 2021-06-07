THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE Raises £1 Million For Charities

Following a record-breaking week of THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE, the creators, Theatre Support Fund+ announced at the show last night they have reached an incredible milestone of raising £1million pounds for theatre charities. The show was broadcast LIVE across the world via the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in attendance. Over 320,000 people watched the broadcast on Sunday 6 June and the show will be available to watch until Saturday 12 June.

Watch below:

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan joined Chris and Damien, the founders of Theatre Support Fund+ on stage last night when this milestone was announced and spoke about the importance of theatre to London.

Chris and Damien said today, 'We are stunned to have reached this extraordinary figure during our concert last week at The Palace. It's been a thrill to have brought all of these amazing performers together and we are overwhelmed by the response. The views of the concert and donations from across the world really show the love and admiration there is for theatre in London and our talented community. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and please continue to do so'.

Theatre Support Fund+ was founded last year to raise much needed funds for freelancers after the pandemic forced theatres to close on 16 March 2020. After creating the iconic The Show Must Go On! t-shirt, the creators produced The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre as a celebration of West End theatre with 18 of the biggest musicals in a one-off unique concert.

The full range of The Show Must Go On merchandise and limited edition live at the palace items can be purchased from www.theatresupportfund.co.uk and you can still donate by texting 'THEATRE' followed by the amount you want to donate to 70460.