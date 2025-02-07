THE PSYCHIATRIST To Receive World Premiere At White Bear Theatre, Kennington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Psychiatrist to receive world premiere at The White Bear Theatre Kennington. The Psychiatrist, a play by psychiatrist and physician Julian Bird based on his experience in practice, centres on a very challenging case.

It will receive its world premiere at White Bear Theatre in Kennington from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 26 April 2025.

After working as a psychiatrist and physician for 40 years, Julian Bird started acting in his sixties. The Psychiatrist is a two-hander, in which Bird takes the title role. It is based on real events and portrays a psychiatrist's struggle with poor resources, whilst trying to achieve a better life for his patients. Troubling events and losses in the psychiatrist's personal life lead him to seek help from a psychotherapist while he continues his work. In alternating scenes, he is shown as a patient and as a therapist.

Following his career in psychiatry, Julian Bird trained as an actor at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. His TV credits include East Enders and The Tudors for the BBC. He received critical acclaim for his role as Sigmund Freud in Freud's Last Session at the King's Head in 2022. Julian Bird said: “From my own experience I am well aware that at times of stress the mental health of psychiatrists can be a critical factor in the treatment of their patients. Audiences will get a realistic feel for the tensions, frustrations and dangers of working with inadequate resources and a fascinating insight into the mental health problems of a psychiatrist.”

The Psychiatrist is directed by Kenneth Michaels, returning to the White Bear after directing The Dedication in October 2024, and produced by Alistair Brown. Further casting is to be announced.

