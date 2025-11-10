THE MOUSETRAP Welcomes New Cast and New Director, Ola Ince

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre, film, and opera director, Ola Ince, has joined as the new director of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller and the world's longest running play, The Mousetrap. The production also welcomes a new cast who begin performances on Monday 10 November, 2025.

On taking on this prestigious new role, Ola said “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Mousetrap family! It's been such a joy stepping into the legendary world of Agatha Christie. Over the past few months, I've been so grateful for the knowledge, stories, and passion that have been generously shared with me. Together, the brilliant cast and I have laughed, debated, and marvelled in awe at the magic of The Mousetrap. We can't wait to share that magic with audiences!”

Brian Fenty said of Ola "I'm genuinely thrilled to welcome Ola Ince to The Mousetrap. Ola is a force of nature — a director who understands what it means to be both a steward of history and a challenger of complacency. Her creative instinct is first-class, and her care and love for Agatha Christie's world is as heartening as it is inspiring.

Our play has an extraordinary legacy – 30,000 performances and counting – and under Ola's care, it will continue to feel alive, relevant, and full of possibility. I'm equally delighted to welcome our new cast, who begin performances tonight. Together with Ola and our Artistic Director, Denise Silvey, they'll ensure that Christie's timeless mystery continues to surprise and captivate audiences for generations to come."

The new cast includes Georgina Fairbanks as Mollie Ralston, Cai Brigden as Giles Ralston, Joshua Riley as Christopher Wren, Nicky Goldie as Mrs Boyle, Christopher Wright as Major Metcalf, Kate Handford as Miss Casewell, Stephen Ventura as Mr Paravicini, and Thomas Dennis as Detective Sgt. Trotter. Completing the cast are Clive Marlowe, Richard Parnwell, Saranna Parlone and Cathryn Sherman.

Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London's St Martin's Theatre, more than 70 years on. It is currently booking through to October 2026.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty, directed by Ola Ince and the Artistic Director is Denise Silvey.