THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT Will End its Run on Sunday 28th November

Playful Productions and the Royal Shakespeare Company have confirmed today that The Mirror and the Light will end its run on the previously planned date of Sunday 28th November 2021 and not perform an extension.

An industry-leading project that was developed while navigating the lockdowns, the ambitious and bold production brings to life the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the complex and vibrant world of the court of Henry VIII. It features a cast of 24 performers including 7 West End debuts and has created work for hundreds of freelance practitioners after an impossible year. It began performances at the Gielgud Theatre in September and has enjoyed a hugely successful run, delighting audiences with many commenting that this was their first trip back to the theatre since the initial lockdown 18 months ago.

Over recent days, it has become clear that the ever-changing environment creates a level of uncertainty that does not support the risk involved in extending the run beyond its original planned end date. The run will therefore end on Sunday 28 November at which time it will have played 75 performances to over 50,000 people.

The producers expressed their gratitude to audiences and the cast, backstage and creative team for making it the success it has been so far.

The Box Office will begin contacting ticket holders to move them to one of the remaining dates or offer a refund today. If tickets were booked via a ticket agent or third party they will contact bookers directly to arrange a date change or refund.