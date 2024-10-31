THE LAST LAUGH Will Open in the West End Run and Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a West End run has been announced for THE LAST LAUGH. Written and directed by Paul Hendy, this new play will run at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End from 25 February to 22 March 2025 ahead of season in New York and a UK tour. Prior to the London run the show will play the Theatre Royal, Brighton from 11 – 15 February 2025.

THE LAST LAUGH stars Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse who all reprise their roles following the Edinburgh run. Tickets on sale now www.delfontmackintosh.co.uk

THE LAST LAUGH is a new play which re-imagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse. Filled with great gags and touching stories, The Last Laugh is nostalgic, poignant and guaranteed to be an unforgettable night out.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today “The young team here at JWP were bowled over by the relevance of their timeless comedy and after seeing it myself in Edinburgh, I just knew it had to have a further life so many more people could experience it. What is so brilliant about this play is the audiences who love and remember Eric, Tommy and Bob will be able to relive their comedy greatness and those that don’t, will be introduced to the genius of these national treasures. I'm so pleased these icons will be back on the London stage for audiences to enjoy”.

Bob Golding starred as Eric Morecambe in the West End hit Morecambe at the Duchess Theatre for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, with the show winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. He has also appeared in the West End production of the musicals Only The Lonely and Elvis The Musical.

Damian Williams played Tommy Cooper in the tour of Being Tommy Cooper. His many other theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the musical Hairspray as well as the national tour of The Ladykillers and the plays Bouncers and Educating Rita. For the past 17 years he has been the resident Dame in the pantomimes at the Sheffield Lyceum and was awarded Best Pantomime Dame at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Simon Cartwright has been an actor and impressionist since the 1980s, appearing at The Comedy Store many times. He has appeared in the award-winning Channel 4 hit Toast of London and the films Mother’s Day and Closure. He has recently toured the UK in the stage play Howerd’s End in which he portrays the legendary comedian Frankie Howerd.

THE LAST LAUGH is written and directed by Paul Hendy. Set design is by Lee Newby, Music and Soundscape design byEthan Lewis Maltby, Sound design by Callum Wills, Costume design by Amy Chamberlain and Casting by Kate Roddy.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Theatre Royal, Brighton

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 22 March 2025

NoËL Coward Theatre, London

Www.delfontmackintosh.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 June 2025

Grand Opera House, York

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

On Sale 8 November 2024

Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 June 2025

Richmond Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 June 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 July 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 July 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 July 2025

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

On Sale 8 November 2024

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 July 2025

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 29 July – Saturday 2 August 2025

Opera House, Manchester

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 August 2025

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 August 2025

Palace Theatre, Southend

Https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-gb

On Sale Soon

