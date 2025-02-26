THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR To Transfer To Jermyn Street Theatre This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the sell-out success of Being Mr Wickham in 2024, Original Theatre will return to Jermyn Street Theatre, joined by co-producers Reading Rep Theatre, for the first London revival in over 25 years of Micheál Mac Liammóir's renowned play, The Importance of Being Oscar.

The production runs from Friday 28 March until Saturday 19 April 2025 (press night on Tuesday 1 April), as part of the anniversary season celebrating 20 years of Original Theatre.

The Importance of Being Oscar is directed by Michael Fentiman (Amelie, Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe) and stars Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley. The one-man show's run at Reading Rep Theatre last summer marked Alastair's return to the stage, having last performed in 2017 in the New York transfer of Original Theatre's production of Torben Betts' Invincible. Alastair's other acting credits include Birdsong, The Importance of Being Earnest, Three Men in a Boat, See How They Run, Twelfth Night, Vincent in Brixton, Dancing at Lughnasa and Henry V (RSC).

Set and Costume Design are by Madeleine Girling, Lighting Design is by Chris Davey, and Composition and Sound Design are by Barnaby Race.

Oscar Wilde was a dandy of speech, a dandy of manner, a dandy of dress, and a dandy, even, of ideas and intellect. He fell in love with eccentric socialites, travelled to America with nothing to declare except his genius, and found worldwide success as a playwright. This is the story of how his life of fame, glamour, and romance led him to become an imprisoned outcast.

The Importance of Being Oscar immerses audiences in a compelling journey through the loves and losses, successes and struggles of the man. It is a beautiful tribute to an icon of the world of theatre, liberally laced with Wilde's signature wit and wisdom and featuring excerpts of many of his best-loved works including An Ideal Husband, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Ballad of Reading of Gaol.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre and star of The Importance of Being Oscar, said: “I am delighted that our show created with MIKE FENTIMAN and the team at Reading Rep last summer gets a new lease of life at the intimate Jermyn Street Theatre in Piccadilly. This London neighborhood in the heart of the modern metropolis will forever be associated with Wilde, who feasted with panthers in close proximity to where the theatre stands today and from where we will stage Micheál Mac Liammóir's loving, charged and celebrated elegy to the life and works of this legendary figure of the British stage.”

To book tickets for The Importance of Being Oscar at Jermyn Street Theatre, visit: www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk/show/oscar.

