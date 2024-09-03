THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH To Make Its UK Debut At Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adapted from the New York Times Best Selling Memoir, The Happiest Man on Earth is a one-man play about the power of gratitude, tolerance, and kindness. Set to make its UK stage debut, this moving and inspirational memoir will share the true story of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku as he vows to smile every day and shares his wisdom on his 100th birthday, paying tribute to those lost in the Holocaust.

Playing the role of Eddie Jaku will be stage and film veteran Kenneth Tigar (The Avengers, Disney; Lethal Weapon 3, Warner Brothers; The Man In The High Castle, Amazon Prime), following the world acclaimed premiere at Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield MA in June 2023. This beautiful production is written and crafted by Mark St. Germain, with direction from Ron Lagomarsino and acts a reminder of how quickly our lives can change and the importance of standing up to hate.

Born in Leipzig, Germany, Eddie Jaku was only a teenager when his world was turned upside-down. He was rounded up and sent to a concentration camp along with thousands of other Jews across Germany. Over the next seven years he faced unimaginable horrors in Buchenwald and Auschwitz and against all odds, he found the will to persevere and vowed to smile every day in thanks for the precious gift of life. At 100 years old, he considered himself The Happiest Man on Earth.

Writer Mark St. Germain comments, “We're thrilled that The Happiest Man on Earth will be seen in London. It's a story that needs to be known worldwide. Time has taken most of these firsthand accounts from us. We'll always have a vast library of books, films, and documentaries to inform us, but this is one of the closest substitutes to the invaluable firsthand account. As an audience, we're in a safe, warm, friendly space when Eddie takes the stage. This show is a celebration of the human spirit and the story of Eddie Jaku's past gives us hope for our future.

