THE FOREST Leads February's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. From Florian Zeller's latest to a starry Shakespeare and thrilling art duel, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Forest, Hampstead Theatre

The great Florian Zeller is back from Hollywood, after his film version of The Father picked up two Oscars and two Baftas. This world premiere of his new play The Forest, translated by Christopher Hampton, sees a man caught between the demands of family, career and sexual desire. Jonathan Kent directs a cast featuring Toby Stephens, Gina McKee, Paul McGann and Angel Coulby.

5 February-12 March. Book tickets here

2. Henry V, Donmar Warehouse

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington offers his take on Henry V in Max Webster's modern production of Shakespeare's play. He has teased a hotly topical focus on nationalism, our relationship with Europe, power and whether we get the leaders we deserve, so expect more of a contemporary, psychological reading of Englishness in this intimate venue.

12 February-9 April. Book tickets here

3. Dirty Dancing, Dominion Theatre

No one puts this popular production in the corner for long. Dirty Dancing is back in town, packed with all your favourite scenes and songs from the beloved Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey-starring movie, plus exhilarating live dance numbers. Michael O'Reilly plays Johnny Castle, Kira Malou is Frances "Baby" Houseman, and Carlie Milner is Penny Johnson.

2 February-16 April. Book tickets here

4. The Collaboration, Young Vic

Anthony McCarten's exciting new work premieres at the Young Vic before being turned into a feature film - so you can get a first look here. Set in 1980s New York, it sees a fading Andy Warhol partnering with the latest hotshot artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat - a collaboration that proves life-changing. Kwame Kwei-Armah directs Paul Bettany as Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Basquiat.

16 February-2 April. Book tickets here

5. Wuthering Heights, National Theatre

Emma Rice meets Emily Brontë in this epic new adaptation - expect song, dance and puppetry along with a powerful torrent of emotion. The Yorkshire moors become a character in Rice's inventive staging, alongside Ash Hunter as Heathcliff, Lucy McCormick as Cathy, and Sam Archer doubling up as Lockwood and Edgar Linton.

3 February-19 March. Book tickets now

6. Saturday Night Fever, Peacock Theatre

It's Seventies heaven with the arrival of this disco classic, packed with hits like "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever". Following the John Travolta movie, the musical tells the story of Tony Manero, who longs for a better life and finds an outlet through dance. Richard Winsor stars as Tony and Olivia Fines as Stephanie; Bill Deamer supplies blistering new routines.

4 February-26 March. Book tickets now

7. Running With Lions, Lyric Hammersmith

Sian Carter's debut play centres on a British-Caribbean family struggling with grief, generational differences and challenges to faith and mental health, but still hoping to rediscover love and joy. Michael Buffong directs this Lyric and Talawa Theatre co-production, and the cast features Wil Johnson, Ruby Barker, Nickcolia King-N'da, Suzette Llewellyn, and Velile Tshabalala.

10 February-12 March. Book tickets here

8. But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, Turbine Theatre

Nurtured by the Turbine's MTFestUK, Bill Augustin and Andrew Abrams' musical adaptation of the cult comic movie now gets a full run. It tells the story of teenager Megan, an all-American cheerleader who is suspected of being a lesbian and sent to a conversion camp called True Directions - but it's there that she realises who she truly is.

18 February-16 April. Book tickets here

9. The Chairs, Almeida Theatre

Omar Elerian translates and directs a fresh version of Eugène Ionesco's tragic farce. An old man and an old woman set out chairs for a very special audience, while outside the world is crumbling. But who will hear this final message to humanity? Complicité co-founder Marcello Magni and Olivier winners Kathryn Hunter and Toby Sedgwick star.

5 February-5 March. Book tickets now

10. Our Generation, National Theatre

Alecky Blythe's latest extensive verbatim project is based on a whopping five years of interviews with 12 young people from across the country as they journey through adolescence and into adulthood. Daniel Evans makes his National Theatre directorial debut with this Chichester co-production, which promises funny and moving relevations about growing up in Britain today.

14 February-9 April. Book tickets here

