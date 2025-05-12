THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Will Release Original West End Cast Recording This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original West End cast recording of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will be released on all streaming services on 16 May 2025. A physical CD release is to follow on 20 June this year. You can pre-save the album now at https://w.lnk.to/tccbbutton.

The album comes just a few weeks after the critically acclaimed musical picked up three wins at the 2025 Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Outstanding Musical Contribution (Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall) and Best Actor in a Musical (John Dagleish).

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is now playing in London's West End at The Ambassadors Theatre and is currently booking until 30 August 2025.

Based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the new original musical tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who is born old and ages in reverse. In Jethro Compton and Darren Clark's folk adaptation, the characters are relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall, represented by a cast of 14 actor-musicians performing 30 instruments on-stage.

Recorded live on the stage of the Ambassadors Theatre in London, the album includes standout songs such as "Shippin' Out Tomorrow," "Matter of Time," "The Kraken's Lullaby," "The Tide is Comin' In," "When E're She Looked at Me", “Will You Go?” and "A Little Life”.

Lyricist and composer Darren Clark said: “These songs have been brought to life by an awe-inspiring company of actor musicians who put their heart and soul into every lyric and note of this score. We decided to record this album on the stage of the Ambassadors Theatre, surrounded by old storm lanterns and weathered harbourside timbers, with everyone playing and singing together. We wanted to capture that particular feeling that making music together brings. This album is dedicated to all who have sailed on the good ship Button over the many years of its voyage and we hope that it brings you as much joy listening to it as it did for us making it.”

The recording of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button features all of the original West End cast members, starring John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) alongside Matt Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

The cast is also completed by Emily Panes and Nuwan Hugh Perera.

